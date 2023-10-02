HERE LIES LOVE Featured On THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS, September 29

This new episode of “THEATER: All the Moving Parts,” hosted by Patrick Pacheco, features Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, Jasmine Forsberg and Clint Ramos discussing some of the more controversial aspects of “Here Lies Love", which chronicles the stormy romance between the despotic Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos, and the people of the Philippines.

The musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim has been one of the most talked about shows of the season, telling a story of glamour and corruption to a disco beat. Clint Ramos, the show's costume designer and one of the lead producers, batted back the idea that “Here Lies Love” is a Filipino version of “Evita”, another show which features Argentina's First Lady Eva Peron as its devilish anti-heroine. A more apt comparison, he says would be “Cabaret”, which like “Here Lies Love”, entices its audiences with razzle dazzle before pulling the rug out from under their feet. Says Jose Llana, “My goal is to seduce this audience to love me and to love us. So then when we turn on them, it hurts much more.” The show premieres on Friday, September 29, 8:30PM and ON DEMAND at tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts.

“THEATER: All the Moving Parts” is an hour-long CUNY TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with artists from every theatrical discipline. Recent episodes include the fascinating process of mounting such wildly different shows as “& Juliet”, with its pre-existing hit pop catalogue, the immersive “The Jungle”, and the epic drama, “Leopoldstadt”. Included in the latter was a comprehensive overview of the legacy of its writer, Tom Stoppard. The premiere episode of “THEATER: All the Moving Parts” was an interview with playwright Theresa Rebeck, which continues to collect thousands of views on You Tube. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, “I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself.” Go to tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts to see these and other episodes.

Patrick Pacheco is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, “My Life with Men…and other animals.” He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller “American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles”. He is the co-writer with Chita Rivera of “Chita, A Memoir”, published by HarperOne. He has also co-written with Erik Jackson, the new musical “Christmas in Connecticut” which premiered in November 2022 at Connecticut's Goodspeed Opera House and will be presented this Fall at the Pioneer Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arielle Jacobs (Imelda Marcos), a proud Fil-Am, has starred on Broadway as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin, in the hit musical Wicked, and played Nina Rosario in the final cast of the four-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning musical In The Heights. She also originated the roles of Gabriella Montez in the original cast of Disney on Broadway's High School Musical,Jasmine in the original Australian cast of Disney's Aladdin, Nina Rosario in the 1st National Tour of In The Heights, and most recently starred Off-Broadway as Delilah McPhee in the original cast of Between The Lines.

Jose Llana (Marcos) returns to the role he created at The Public Theater (Lortel nomination, Best Actor). Broadway: The King and I (LCT), The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award), Wonderland, Flower Drum Song, Rent, Street Corner Symphony and The King and I (1996). Off-Broadway: Saturn Returns, On the Town, Twelfth Night. Born in Manila, Jose, his parents, Florante & Regina, and his Ate Patricia came to the U.S. to escape martial law. @thejosellana

Jasmine Forsberg (Ensemble / Maria Luisa) is overjoyed to be making her Broadway debut! First National Tour: Six (Jane Seymour). Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter. Regional: Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater, World Premiere), A Grand Night for Singing (Goodspeed), Wild Fire (Denver Center). TV: "One December Night" (Hallmark). BFA from Penn State. www.jasmineforsberg.com @jasmine_forsberg

Clint Ramos (Costume Design, Producer) is a Tony Award-winning theatre and film designer. He is also the Producing Creative Director for Encores! at New York City Center and the Visual Director for Summer for the City at Lincoln Center. He has designed over two hundred productions. Recent Tony-nominated designs for Broadway include Slave Play, The Rose Tattoo, Eclipsed, Once On This Island and Torch Song. He also designed Sunday in the Park with George with Jake Gyllenhaal, Elephant Man with Bradley Cooper, Six Degrees of Separation with Allison Janney and Burn This with Adam Driver. Film credits include: Lingua Franca by Isabel Sandoval; and RESPECT for MGM. He was born and raised in Cebu, the Philippines.

On demand on YouTube at tv.cuny.edu/theaterallthemovingparts starts Friday, September 29 at 8:30PM.