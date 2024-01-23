HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Interested in Broadway Musical Adaptation

The first four episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 4 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Interested in Broadway Musical Adaptation

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano wants to bring the show to Broadway.

Since the series features a stacked lineup of Broadway stars, the creator, director, and executive producer of the adult animated musical series says she would be interested in seeing the series make it to the stage.

"Oh my gosh, I would literally die if anything I was involved in made it to Broadway or was in a Broadway anything. So yes, absolutely," she said to MovieWeb.

Medrano comments that "every song feels like it could be onstage," commending songwriters Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg for their work.

"It's been mentioned so many times about what a live-action adaption would be like, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's such a big idea and concept.' I mean someday it would be incredible, but you know, I have no idea."

Hazbin Hotel features the voices of some of Broadway's best, including Erika HenningsenStephanie BeatrizJessica VoskDaphne Rubin-VegaKeith DavidBlake RomanChristian BorlePatina MillerJoel PerezDon Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina AlabadoJames Monroe IglehartLilli CooperSarah StilesLeslie Rodriguez KritzerDarren CrissAlex Brightman, and more.

The first four episodes are now streaming on Prime Video, with two more episodes rolling out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week. 

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.



RELATED STORIES

1
Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars Photo
Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo & More Nominated For Oscars

The nominations for the 96th Oscars have been announced. Academy Award nominees include Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Barbie, Emily Blunt, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!

2
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards Photo
Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of the 2024 Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, celebrating the best in London theatre with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday 14 April, and will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

3
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Birmingham Rep has announced the UK premiere of the new musical, Becoming Nancy which will run at The Rep from 2 October – 2 November 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 15 October at 7pm.

4
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards Photo
SPAMALOT, SWEPT AWAY And More Nominated for 2024 Helen Hayes Awards

Tonight, at a celebration honoring outstanding theatre on stages across the Washington area, theatre artists, administrators, patrons, and special guests gathered at the ATLAS Performing Arts Center on H Street NE for Theatre Washington's announcement of nominees for the 40th Helen Hayes Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97
Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen BellTovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell
Video: Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE With Whoopi Goldberg, 'Mysterious Ways' & MoreVideo: Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE With Whoopi Goldberg, 'Mysterious Ways' & More

Videos

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You