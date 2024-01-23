HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Interested in Broadway Musical Adaptation

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano wants to bring the show to Broadway.

Since the series features a stacked lineup of Broadway stars, the creator, director, and executive producer of the adult animated musical series says she would be interested in seeing the series make it to the stage.

"Oh my gosh, I would literally die if anything I was involved in made it to Broadway or was in a Broadway anything. So yes, absolutely," she said to MovieWeb.

Medrano comments that "every song feels like it could be onstage," commending songwriters Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg for their work.

"It's been mentioned so many times about what a live-action adaption would be like, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's such a big idea and concept.' I mean someday it would be incredible, but you know, I have no idea."

Hazbin Hotel features the voices of some of Broadway's best, including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Keith David, Blake Roman, Christian Borle, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

The first four episodes are now streaming on Prime Video, with two more episodes rolling out each week through February 2, along with new song releases each week.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.