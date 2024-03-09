HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Welcome Baby

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs have welcomed a baby, according to a birth announcement on their Instagram pages. The pair first met performing together in Hamilton in 2015

Raver-Lampman captioned the announcement: "dear baby, you have forever changed us. our hearts are filled with a kind of love we never thought possible. we love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us. now please…go the f*ck to sleep. love, mom and dad. ♥"

The caption references Adam Mansbuch's children's book Go the F*ck to Sleep. "Shout out to @adammansbach for writing the realest children's book of all time," wrote Diggs in the comments.

See the announcement below!

About Daveed Diggs

Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip hop group Clipping, and in 2015, he originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Since leaving Hamilton, he played a recurring role in the television series Black-ish (2016–2018) and co-starred in the films Wonder (2017), Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) and The Little Mermaid (2023). Diggs also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2018 film Blindspotting, which earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead; he acted as creator, writer, and executive producer on the 2021 spin-off sequel television series of the same name, in which he also reprised his role as a guest. As of 2020, he stars in the television adaptation of Snowpiercer. In 2021, he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton which was released in 2020. He most recently lent his voice to the live-action Disney film The Little Mermaid, as Sebastian.

Raver-Lampman began her career working in musical theater, and has performed in various Broadway and national touring productions such as Hair, Jekyll & Hyde, Wicked, and Hamilton. She has played Allison Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy since 2019. She also starred as a voice actor in the series Central Park.