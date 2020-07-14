HAMILTON on Disney+ Causes Increased Viewership For Online Theatre Streaming Platforms

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton on Disney+

Since Hamilton premiered on Disney+, other theatre streaming services have seen an increase in viewership, TMZ reports.

Filmed on Stage's website saw a spike of nearly 250% in the weeks leading up to Hamilton's July 3rd premiere. The site's traffic peaked that Friday, increasing nearly 400% from a typical Friday. In addition, the site has received more emails than usual, from fans asking about when specific musicals will be added.

Another streaming platform, Thespie, has seen traffic increase by 86% compared to last week. All Hamilton-related resources on the site have seen a traffic increase of 277%, while non-Hamilton titles are up 62%.

In the U.S., the total Disney Plus downloads were 74% higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020. Worldwide, app downloads were 46.6% higher during Hamilton's premiere weekend than the average of the four prior Friday-Sunday totals.

Read more on TMZ.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Hamilton also caused a spike in downloads for the Disney Plus app over its premiere weekend. From Friday through Sunday, the Disney Plus app was downloaded 752,451 times globally, and 458,796 times in the U.S.

Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus!

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You