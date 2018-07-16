HAMILTON: The Exhibition Announces New 2019 Opening Date

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION - a 360-degree, immersive exhibit that will travel to select U.S. cities - has set a new opening date of April 6, 2019 in Chicago, it has been announced by Jeffrey Seller, producer of the musical HAMILTON .

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION - on display in a specially-built free-standing structure the size of a football field -- opens this spring for a limited engagement on Northerly Island in Chicago, where HAMILTON has played a sold-out run since 2016.

Producer Seller says, "HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is one of the most thrilling and ambitious projects of my career. As we continued to develop the experience over the last three months we were presented with both exciting new opportunities and unique challenges, the combination of which have led us to postpone the opening. In short, we need a little more time to get this right!"

Featuring an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is designed to take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the American Revolution and the creation of the United States of America. With a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia and music, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will give visitors an experiential journey from Hamilton's childhood in St. Croix to his untimely death in Weehawken, New Jersey and the numerous, indelible ways Hamilton's bold actions over 200 years ago affect our lives today.

Mr. Seller previously stated, "I hope to use this exhibition to answer some questions that the musical doesn't address, like 'What did Alexander actually do when he was a trader in St. Croix What did Hamilton's Manhattan look like How did we win the battle of Yorktown ' In an environment that is visually stunning, aurally thrilling and ingeniously educational, we aim to give visitors yet another unique portal through the life of Alexander Hamilton into the American founding."

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is a collaboration between creative director David Korins, who designed the set for HAMILTON, Yale University professor and historian Joanne Freeman, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University history and law professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the historical accuracy of the exhibit. IMG joins the team as project manager for the exhibition.

IMG's exhibitions team organizes and produces world-class experiences that have captivated more than 30 million visitors at the finest art, science and history museums worldwide. Its principals have been entrusted with priceless world treasures from land and sea, including relics from Cleopatra's Royal Palace and Pompeii, Princess Diana's Royal Wedding Gown, and the only authenticated pirate treasure in the world. Its new blockbuster King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh, the largest exhibition of artifacts from the pharaoh's tomb ever to leave Egypt, recently debuted in Los Angeles.

HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION is the most recent extension of HAMILTON, the musical, following the release of "Hamilton-The Revolution," the best-selling book about the making of the musical; the Hamilton original Broadway cast recording, now double-platinum and streamed over two billion times; the HAMILTON MIXTAPE, which features leading pop music stars performing covers of songs from the musical; "Hamilton's America," the PBS documentary; the HAMILTON APP, which has already had more than 1 million downloads since its launch late last year; and HAMILDROP, Mr. Miranda's series of newly-recorded covers of songs from the musical.

As well, HAMILTON has created an innovative, nationwide education program about the Revolutionary War, EduHam, available to hundreds of thousands of Title 1 high school students. HAMILTON will open in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January 2019.

For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

For groups of 10 or more contact Broadway in Chicago at 312-977-1710 or contact BICgroups.com.

Tickets to HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will be on sale at a later date, to be announced.







