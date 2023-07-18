HAMILTON Original Cast Member Betsy Struxness to Release Debut Pop EP, PHYSICAL ATTENTION

Physical Attention grapples with the difficulties of finding new relationships in a post-Covid, technology fueled world, from the perspective of a dancer.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 4 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

HAMILTON Original Cast Member Betsy Struxness to Release Debut Pop EP, PHYSICAL ATTENTION

Broadway veteran Betsy Struxness teamed up with Los Angeles musicians SAM X and Ella Poletti to co-write and produce, Physical Attention, STRUXNESS's debut pop EP, available on all music platforms July 24, 2023.

Physical Attention grapples with the difficulties of finding new relationships in a post-Covid, technology fueled world, from the perspective of a visceral, tactile, dancer. Each song is full of movement, speaks to today's emotional unrest, but aims at hope and empowerment. The beat-heavy synth-driven music bounces and moves the listener in unexpected ways, while remaining catchy and fun. The lyrics, at times lightning fast, are clever, thought provoking, and in true Broadway fashion, layered with double entendre and subterfuge. STRUXNESS keeps the vocals rangey, light and playful.

"Physical Attention is a proclamation of my wants and needs as a woman and a human," says STRUXNESS. "I spent the pandemic alone dealing with my personal and professional baggage. When I re-entered social life, feeling more whole than I had in decades, I felt a massive disconnect from most people. Still do. Dating is awful. Finding adult friendships in a new city is hard. Holding people accountable to their words and actions has become near impossible, and interaction through technology is now ubiquitous. I'm a dancer, and a barefoot one at that. Technology is amazing, but I need movement and touch. And with the world as chaotic as it is, the touch needs to be attentive and intentional. I may be and feel alone most of the time, but I know I'm not alone in feeling this."

Album: Physical Attention

Artist: STRUXNESS

Release date: July 24, 2023

Retailers: Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music (everywhere music's available)

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Official Artist Site - www.betsystruxness.com

Betsy Struxness is an interdisciplinary artist, entertainer and educator. Raised in the professional arts community of Kansas City and with a BFA in Dance from The Juilliard School, STRUXNESS forged a career on Broadway, appearing in Wicked, Memphis and originating hit shows like Matilda and most notably, Hamilton. STRUXNESS's talents extend well beyond dance and stage with her continued work on screens small and large, as actor or voice actor, creative or performer. Her debut pop EP, Physical Attention, drops on July 24, 2023. STRUXNESS currently lives in Los Angeles and is also a part-time lecturer at USC Kaufman School of Dance. Check out www.betsystruxness.com for details and pre-save Physical Attention!

SAM X is an independent Music Producer, Vocal Producer, Songwriter, and Founder of BOPTROPOLIS Studios, a private recording studio located in Sherman Oaks outside of Los Angeles, California. Operating as a one stop shop for artists looking to take their songs to the finish line, SAM X co-writes, records, produces, mixes, and masters every record that comes through his studio, and he has an arsenal of skilled producers, engineers, and co-writers available to get it done. Connect with him on Instagram @samxsongs

Ella Poletti is an emerging alt pop artist with a powerful message and a mesmerizing voice. Originally from Bloomington, Indiana, she swiftly rose to prominence (1.5m streams) after releasing her first song on Spotify. Drawing inspiration from diverse genres, Poletti refines her craft in the studio, creating music that reflects her own personal journey and often times aids other artists in telling their own story. With exceptional talent and resilience, Poletti shines as an empowered artist and songwriter, captivating audiences with her enchanting vocals and compelling musicality.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/16/2023.

2
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand Photo
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand

Waterfall: A New Musical, inspired by the Thai musical Behind the Painting and based upon the novel by Sriburapa, will play at Bangkok's Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre this fall.

3
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway Photo
Video: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Who is Broadway's newest star? Precisely. While fans know her best from her Best known for her chart-topping singles such as “I Love You Always Forever” and “Somebody Loves You,” Hadestown will mark Betty Who’s stage debut.  The good news- she's been practicing! Below, watch her recent takes on some of her favorite showtunes.

4
Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in LaChiusas THE Photo
Priscilla Lopez, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More Will Star in LaChiusa's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) just announced the New York premiere of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa. 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and AuthorVideo: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and Author
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in ThailandJosh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand
Video: Betty Who Sings BroadwayVideo: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You