Guy Mintus Trio to Perform at International Jazz Day Concert at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue

On April 30th, pianist and composer Guy Mintus will return to Manhattan's Upper West Side for a special performance commemorating International Jazz Day at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue.

Blending classical repertoire with jazz improvisation, Mintus approaches music as a living language. Moving between solo piano and trio settings, the performance unfolds as a journey across musical worlds.

As part of International Jazz Day, the concert focuses on live improvisation and musical exchange — bringing together different traditions in a shared, present moment. The program features music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Frédéric Chopin, alongside reimagined works by George Gershwin, Leonard Cohen, and The Beatles, as well as original compositions.

Mintus' signature style blends jazz, classical music, Jewish and Mediterranean influences, and improvisation into a vivid and personal musical language. Guy Mintus plays piano and provides vocals, while Luke Sellick performs on double bass and David Sirkis plays drums.







