Guillermo Laporta Present Luciform and 12 Preludes As An Interactive Online Music Production

Guillermo Laporta came up with a new idea to capture the public’s attention through an interactive web page where you can watch the concerts at your own pace, mix the music with visual creations and read about the pieces and the artists.



Mr. Laporta presented a new format for online music consumption, creating a web experience collaborating with visual artists and dancers to present an interactive online program based around classical and contemporary repertoire for solo flute, piano, violin, cello, baritone and piano, and flute and piano, including Flashes and illuminations by John Harbison, Luciform by Mario Diaz de Leon, Mozart's Sonata KV 283, Violin Chaconne by Bach, 12 Preludes by Guillermo Laporta and Britten's 3rd suite for cello.



Presenting concerts during COVID is being a constant challenge. Concerts via Zoom or live streaming on YouTube are serving as a tool to continue connecting with the audience.

His performance serves as a culmination of her multimedia sensibility, with decidedly more hi-fi production.

Using a perfect mix of technology and instrumental technique, Guillermo minimize the habit of jumping to different sections of the videos, eliminating controls on the players and inviting the visitor to take a break and enjoy the music as if it were a live concert. The website was specifically designed to be experienced on the computer, and not on the mobile. That way I think the videos are better enjoyed and the experience makes much more sense.

Guillermo also commissioned a series of visual creations from artists Robert Sirvent, Julia Hsia, Sara C. Sun, Sarah K. Williams, Marieken Cochius.

Tickets can be purchased at CreArtBox website (www.creartbox.nyc) for $45.