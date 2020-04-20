Group Honors Historic 1966 LGBT 'Sip-In' Protest With Virtual Cocktails And Community
On April 21, 1966, a "Sip-In" was organized by members of the Mattachine Society, one of the country's earliest gay rights organizations, to challenge the State Liquor Authority's discriminatory policy of revoking the licenses of bars that served known or suspected gay men and lesbians. The publicized event - at which they were refused service after intentionally revealing they were "homosexuals" - was one of the earliest pre-Stonewall public actions for LGBT rights as well as a big step forward in the eventual development of legitimate LGBT bars in New York City. Tomorrow evening's virtual tour will feature all four of the bars visited in 1966, ending at Julius'.
TOMORROW, Tuesday, April 21st, beginning at 6PM (full run of show below) Virtually at Julius' Bar, via Zoom (advance RSVP required)
Architectural historian and co-director of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project Andrew Scott Dolkart will retrace the steps of four men whose defiant actions, in 1966, made history. DJ Yestergay, Kyle Supley, will supply the period-appropriate music to put everyone in a festive mood. Helen Buford, present-day owner of Julius' bar, will also join us.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Music of the Night'
Ramin Karimloo has shared a video of himself singing 'Music of the Night' accompanied by Joe Kwon, the cellist in The Avett Brothers, and more!... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)