Green Space Announces September TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND Events

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs. Take Root will present an evening of work by Benjamin Briones Ballet & Alison Cook Beatty Dance on September 20th and 21st at 8pm and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by Nadia & Olivia Movement Co., Corinne Lohner, Barbara Mahler dances, Josh & Elisa Dance Co. , & More... on September 22nd at 7pm.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 16th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers’ experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

Take Root

September 20th and 21st

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $20 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $25 cash or card

About the Works

Benjamin Briones Ballet

Love is patient, love is kind, but more specifically it is all-encompassing. Benjamin Briones Ballet recognizes the significance of Empathy in truly fathoming and experiencing Love. Where Love is home base, Empathy is akin to the designated driver that gets us there in one piece when emotions swirl high, overcomplicating the beauty and ease that Love is supposed to be. Empathy is the North Star that guides us back home where Love faithfully resides. Benjamin Briones Ballet presents “Love and Empathy”, inviting the audience in for a warm embrace that knows no bounds - where Love is on display in its powerful, graceful and resilient glory.

Alison Cook Beatty Dance

JOYFUL OFFERING is set to Bach's three-part movement Oboe Concerto. This group piece was choreographed by Alison Cook-Beatty, the Artistic Director, over the course of two years and is an offering of the joy of dance and music to all.

ECHOES OF WAR, choreographed by Ms. Cook-Beatty in 2022 when the Ukraine War began. Alison chose the music of “Different Trains: After The War” by Steve Reich, Kronos Quartet (Section 3), and was inspired by the people of Ukraine in the early weeks of the onset of that war.

About the Artists

Benjamin Briones

Born in Mexico City, Benjamin Briones, Director and Founder of Benjamin Briones Ballet and Resident Choreographer, graduated from The National School of Classical Ballet, The National School of Contemporary Dance and The Royal Academy of Dancing. His eclectic educational background includes training in Cuban and Royal Ballet styles, as well as the study of Graham, Cunningham, Limon and Francis modern dance. He is a former Soloist at Ballet El Paso, Ballet Austin, Connecticut Ballet, Ohio Ballet and Ballet Theater of Annapolis. Briones’ many works include Si Senior, Amour Nuovo, In Between, Ripples, Lights On, I Will Always Love You and Seven.

After retiring as a dancer in 2006, Briones was appointed as Ballet Master at The Staten Island Ballet from 2006-2009, where he also began his choreographic career serving as Resident Choreographer. He was also appointed as a Resident Choreographer at Ajkun Ballet Theatre (New York), which culminated in the founding of the company in 2012.

Briones is dedicated to teaching dance as the highest art form, he does so extensively throughout New York City, including prestigious dance schools such as: Alvin Ailey, Steps on Broadway, Peridance, The Joffrey Ballet School, Mark Morris Dance Group and Ballet Arts Center for Dance. Briones regularly teaches internationally at Centro de Arte y Ballet and UAEM University in Mexico City. Immersed in the art of dance, Briones’ passion is dedicated to giving back to the community, especially to those who seek a way into the dance world looking for an artistic escape.

Alison Cook-Beatty

Alison Cook-Beatty attended the Boston Conservatory of Music at Berklee, earning a BFA in Dance with high honors. She was the selected recipient of the Ruth Sandholm Ambrose Scholarship Award and the Jan Veen Scholarship. She moved to New York City and danced with the Paul Taylor Dance Company and Taylor 2, among other dance companies. In 2012, Ms. Cook-Beatty founded ALISON COOK BEATTY DANCE, a classically based modern dance company based in New York City, whose mission is to create and share accessible and emotionally engaging dance for all. Companies including Ballet Next, Carolina Ballet Theatre, The Joffrey Ballet School, The Boston Conservatory of Music at Berklee, Steffi Nossen School of Dance, Columbia Ballet Collaborative, New York University, The Ailey School, NYSSSA, Infinity Dance Theater, Marymount Manhattan College have commissioned her. She was awarded the 2013 sjDANCEco Award for Artistic Merit. Under her direction, the Company has grown into an artistically reputable and productive 501(c)(3) nonprofit dance company with local impact and international esteem. The company has performed throughout the United States, has been featured on ABC News for its prolific and creative efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was awarded grant support from Dance/NYC’s Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund, the New York Department of Cultural Affairs, the New York State Council of The Arts, and was a recipient of the NEST Grant Award for NEFA Arts. The Company just celebrated its 12th anniversary.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 19 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features six dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space’s Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Fertile Ground

September 22nd at 7pm

with:

Nadia and Olivia Movement Co.

Corinne Lohner

Barbara Mahler

Josh & Elisa Dance Co.

& More...

Tickets: $20 at door and online HERE

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.