Green Space to Present TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND Performances in March

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this December. Take Root will present an evening of work by Sarah Rose and Cindy Brandle Dance Company on March 10th and 11th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists March 12th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 17 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

March 10th and 11th 8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online HERE

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card

About the Work

refracting is a 30-minute quartet investigating dance canon tropes, unison and mirroring. Each performer is attempting to match the other performers while simultaneously holding the natural cadence of the group's past and present. This is complicated further by the original sound score created by Ross Daniel, composed of audio recordings of past performances of this dance.

For this project Sarah Rose is working in collaboration with Taylor Ballard, Ross Daniel, Helen Greider, and Gabby Barnes (rehearsal director). Research and development for this project have been supported by the SMUSH Gallery Curatorial Fellowship in Dance (2021-2022) and MOtiVE Brooklyn 2023 Space Grant Program.

Project Human 2.0 is a shortened evening-length work investigating human nature, resilience, and the ever-present issues plaguing our world. Project Human premiered in its entirety in August 2021 (Boulder, CO.), where it merged an original sound score, spoken-word poetry, screendance films, and athletic, passionate choreography, taking the audience through an emotional journey.

About the Artists

Sarah Rose is a multidisciplinary artist with a focus on movement and performance. Her current research focuses on the intersection of movement habit and the modern dance canon. She holds a BA in Classics from Princeton University and an MFA in Choreography and Performance from Florida State University. Her choreographic research and projects have been shown and supported by: MANCC (Forward Dialogues 2017), SMUSH Gallery, MOtiVE Brooklyn, Chashama, Green Space and others. She has been making dances and performing in the New York metro area since 2014.

Cindy Brandle is the Artistic Director of Cindy Brandle Dance Company, formed in 2005. Performing for ten years with the Chicago Moving Company, she served as Co-Director for five of those years. As a choreographer, Cindy's work has been presented throughout Chicago, the Midwest, Colorado, and internationally in Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Brazil, and Mexico City. With her company, CBDC, Cindy has created 13 evening-length concerts to critical acclaim and founded the Boulder Contemporary Dance Festival, which ran from 2017-2021. Cindy now resides in NYC with her husband, daughter (when she is home from college), and their Shih Tzu, Sami!

Fertile Ground

March 12th 7pm

Tickets: $15 at door and online HERE

March Artists

Unspoken Dance

Lucia Gagliardone Lore

Hoffman Ashley Tillman Belamovado

DANCE ENTROPY / GREEN SPACE

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.