Governors Island to Host 20+ CLIMATE WEEK NYC 2026 Events

The Trust for Governors Island and The New York Climate Exchange has unveiled a lineup of Climate Week 2026 programming set for September 20-27, 2026, highlighting the Island's growing role at the forefront of climate innovation in New York City. This year's events include discussions, workshops, performances, climate tech demonstrations, guided tours, art exhibitions, a climate pep rally, and more programs exploring the intersections between science, nature, tech, policy, advocacy, art, and community.

“Climate Week is a shining example of what we're growing here on Governors Island—a destination where work, education, research, creativity, and play all happen side by side,” said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “This year, we're proud to join with The New York Climate Exchange and all of our partners to present programming that shows the many ways climate issues touch all our lives and fosters connection across both disciplines and communities.”

“This week is a preview of what's coming: leaders from business, government, academia, and communities in the same room, building the connections and partnerships that will define The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island for decades to come,” said M. Sanjayan, CEO of The Exchange. “Climate Week shows what's possible when people convene with purpose—our campus on Governors Island will make that possible every day, not just one week a year.”

Organized each year by the Climate Group, Climate Week NYC runs September 20-27, 2026, and is the largest annual climate event of its kind. Governors Island is at the forefront of researching and demonstrating solutions that can be scaled globally, making it a natural setting for the many events taking place during Climate Week. Its unique waterfront environment complements an award-winning park engineered for climate change; nearly one million annual visitors; opportunities for education, research, and piloting; public artworks engaging with climate issues; and a growing community of educational, nonprofit, and commercial tenants focused on climate solutions—including Billion Oyster Project, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, NYU Gallatin WetLab, and the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs.

The Trust and the New York City Mayor's Office have developed a vision to create the Center for Climate Solutions, an initiative on Governors Island to accelerate climate solutions for cities. In April 2023, The New York Climate Exchange, led by Stony Brook University and a consortium of partners, was selected as the initiative's anchor institution following a two-year competitive process. The Exchange will develop a $700-million campus on the Island focused on advancing climate solutions and preparing New Yorkers for green jobs, expected to open in 2029.

Climate Week NYC 2026 events on Governors Island are organized by the Trust, the Island's community of partners and tenants, and The Exchange and its core partners. A full schedule of events and presenting organizations can be found below and online at www.govisland.org/climate-week.

Governors Island is open daily year-round and is accessible by ferry from Manhattan and Brooklyn. For ferry schedules, operating hours, things to do, and other visitor information, visit www.govisland.org.

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