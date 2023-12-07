Governors Island Will Host Inaugural Winter Solstice Celebration

The Trust for Governors Island and Governors Island Arts will host its inaugural Winter Solstice Celebration on December 16, 2023. Come celebrate the shortest day of the year and the rebirth of the winter season with a (short) day-long festival featuring art installations, performances, a scavenger hunt, and more, all free of charge. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

The Governors Island Winter Solstice Celebration will culminate in Sally Beauti Twin's Solstice Species Sashay, a lantern parade featuring beats by Fogo Azul—New York City's most powerful women, trans, and non-binary community drumline—and presented by Governors Island Arts.

“Even the shortest day of the year is a fantastic time to visit Governors Island and join us for a day of free fun for the entire community,” said Clare Newman, President & CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “This celebration, kicking off the week of the solstice, will feature innovative and provocative performances and installations alongside the traditional fun activities Governors Island is known for, and we invite all New Yorkers to join us for this wonderful inaugural event.”

Visitors coming to the event can enjoy food, fire pits, and games at Colonels Row, DJ sets from the Lower Eastside Girls Club, a collaborative art activity with Red Hook Art Project, the opening of the House to Sky winter art exhibition, a Governors Island Nature Scavenger Hunt, a workshop and performance from Cora Dance, guided walking tours with the Friends of Governors Island, and the opening of the community-driven, collaborative art installation Paggank Wik (Nut Island Home).

The Solstice Species Sashay will take place at 3:30 p.m. The event was created by Sally Beauti Twin, a trans woman artist living in New York City. Her practice includes creation and curation of visual art, music, and theater. Her art has recently been shown at Tomato Mouse Gallery, Spring/Break Art Fair, Mizuma and Kips and Stephen St Gallery. She received her arts education at Tulane University. Solstice Species Sashay features Fogo Azul, New York City's most powerful women, trans, and non-binary community drumline. This is third in a trilogy of island species celebratory parades Sally Beauti Twin has brought to Governors Island this year.

Paggank Wik (Nut Island Home) will open at 3:00 p.m. This will be a structure built from a combination of various types of elm, cedar, chestnut, and evergreens all harvested from Governors Island. Its design is inspired by the original inhabitants of the Island's ancient dwellings, known as Wigwam. Paggank wik is being installed by a semi-elusive local story artist with the spiritual support of fellow local artists of the First Nations/Native American/Indigenous communities, including a group of Elders who sparked the idea and the enthusiasm for learning to build off the land expressed by the community. This structure is presented for everyone to experience an ancient way of living designed by original inhabitants of this and the surrounding islands and will be on view through the spring.

The House to Sky winter art exhibit will open during the event and will be on view through March 30, 2024. This installation includes several works by Sally Beauti Twin and other collaborators, including Ben Eden, Nicole Schonitzer, Alexander Zev, and Chelsea Browne.

Prepare to get spirited away via projection art from Camilla Padgitt-Coles, Giselle Angeles, and more artists. The Projection Party at Liggett Arch will kick off at 4:00 p.m. and will illuminate and animate the archway and walls of historic Liggett Hall in the most beautiful, moving, and colorful ways.

During the winter months, Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7am to 6pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. During the winter months, dogs are permitted on Governors Island daily beginning at 10am. Dogs require individual free ferry reservations, available online. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, seniors 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island daily on the South Brooklyn route. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.