Governors Island To Hold New York City's Largest Egg Hunt

The Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island today announced the launch of an eggs-ceptional event, the Governors Island Egg Hunt, a new springtime celebration to be held for the first time on April 8, 2023, from 10:oo a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Participants will scramble to find the 10,000 wooden painted eggs hidden in areas throughout the Island, with Island-specific prizes and giveaways for the most hard-boiled egg hunters.

The Governors Island Egg Hunt is free for all participants...no need to shell out big bucks for a day of eggs-cellent family-friendly free-range fun.

"Since opening to the public year-round in 2021, Governors Island has cemented itself as an unmatched destination for accessible all-season outdoor fun, and we are thrilled to continue to expand our free year-round programming with the Island's first public egg hunt," said Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "Together with the Friends of Governors Island, we hope you'll hop on the ferry and join us for a one-of-a-kind springtime celebration in the heart of New York Harbor."

This new event includes several levels of egg hunts tailored to specific age groups, along with an Island-wide scavenger hunt that everyone can take a crack at. The day-long celebration at the Parade Ground will also include performances from Wonderspark Puppets, Brooklyn Magic Shop, and more to be announced. Spring-themed arts and crafts will be featured all day, and food will be available for purchase onsite from Governors Island vendors along with a beer garden from Governors Island Beer Co. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the hijinx of Looney Tooney the Clown. For more information, visit www.govisland.org/egg-hunt.

"The Friends of Governors Island is thrilled to be co-hosting New York City's largest egg hunt on Governors Island this spring," said Patti Davis, Interim Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. "As our first free public program of the spring season, the Egg Hunt will feature activities for all ages throughout the Historic District and beyond, extending across our beautiful open space. The Egg Hunt is a wonderful opportunity to introduce new visitors and welcome back old friends as we kick off a wonderful spring season on Governors Island."

EVENT SCHEDULE Events will take place on the Parade Ground unless otherwise noted. All egg hunts are as supplies last.

10am-4pm: Registration and giveaways

10am-3pm: Island-wide scavenger hunt

10am-3pm: Bubbles with Looney Tooney the Clown

11am-2pm: Meet the Easter Bunny

11am-3pm: Arts & Crafts

11am & 1pm: Egg Hunt A, Parade Ground (ages 2-4)

11am & 1pm: Egg Hunt B, Parade Ground (ages 5-8)

11:30am: Wonderspark Puppets puppet show

12pm: Egg Hunt C, Colonels Row (ages 9-13)

12:15 & 1:45pm: Brooklyn Magic Shop magic show

The Governors Island Egg Hunt is co-presented by the Trust for Governors Island and the Friends of Governors Island.

Governors Island's award-winning park is open to the public every day, along with recreation activities like bike rentals, a Community Climbing Boulder, Hammock Grove, The Hills, Picnic Point, and more. Governors Island Arts public art commissions, including work from Duke Riley, Rachel Whiteread, Mark Dion, and Mark Handforth are also currently on view throughout the Island. Charles Gaines's The American Manifest Chapter Two: Moving Chains will reopen on Governors Island later this spring.

QC NY is open daily on Governors Island, with two heated outdoor pools alongside saunas, steam rooms, relaxation treatments, massages, and a new bar and bistro. This winter also marks the return of Winter Dog Days, where dogs are allowed on Governors Island on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the end of April. Dogs must be leashed while on Governors Island except for in the Weekend Winter Dog Park, located adjacent to Liggett Terrace.

Governors Island is open to the public daily from 7am to 6pm. Trust for Governors Island-operated ferries run daily between the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street in Lower Manhattan and Soissons Landing on the Island. For schedules and ticketing information, visit www.govisland.org. Trust-operated seasonal weekend Brooklyn ferry service will return this summer.

Round-trip ferry tickets cost $4 for adults. Governors Island ferries are always free for children 12 and under, older adults ages 65 and up, residents of NYCHA, IDNYC holders, current and former military service members, and Friends of Governors Island members. Ferries before noon on Saturdays and Sundays are free for all. There is no surcharge for bicycles or strollers at any time.

NYC Ferry also serves Governors Island daily on the South Brooklyn route, with stops in Lower Manhattan and along the Brooklyn waterfront. For ticketing information and full schedules for NYC Ferry, visit www.ferry.nyc.