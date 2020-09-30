GoFundMe Launched for Cathy Rigby's McCoy Rigby Youth Arts Conservatory

Peter Pan star Cathy Rigby and her husband have worked to bring the arts into the lives of young people for over a decade through the conservatory.

For the past twelve years, Olympian and Tony-nominated actor Cathy Rigby and her husband have worked to bring the arts into the lives of children through their non-profit McCoy Rigby Conservatory for the Arts.

The organization offers children the opportunity to train in several performing arts disciplines including musical theatre, acrobatics, and numerous dance styles. MRA also offers No Limits, a program for special needs youth.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the future of the program is in jeopardy as funding has become scarce, despite the fact that the conservatory was recently able to resume programming.

A GoFundMe campaign for McCoy Rigby Arts was recently launched to help the organization keep its doors open.

"We are getting to that point where, you know, been here 12 years, we're hanging on by our fingernails," said Rigby, "We are doing everything to keep these kids safe because, frankly, I'd rather close the place down than have one child get coronavirus. And that would break my heart."

Rigby says of watching children thrive in the programs, "I've done the Olympics. I've done Broadway. And I have to tell you, this is the most important thing to me. And maybe it's I'm getting older, whatever, but I love seeing those, as Oprah says, those ah-ha moments."

Learn more about McCoy Rigby Arts here.

Cathy Rigby is best known to theatre fans from her long-running, Tony-nominated performance of the title role in the musical Peter Pan. She returned to Broadway in Seussical the Musical as Cat-In-The-Hat in 2002.

Her additional national tour and regional credits include Annie Get Your Gun, Meet Me In St. Louis, South Pacific, Paint Your Wagon, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Sylvia, and Steel Magnolias.

During her gymnastics career she won numerous international medals, and in 1998, she was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

