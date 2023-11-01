GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help With Erik Jensen's Battle With Stage IV Cancer

The family of Erik Jensen, actor, writer, and director, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help with his battle with cancer. According to the fundraising page, Jensen survived a brain aneurysm just a year and a half ago, and has now been diagnosed with Stage IV colorectal cancer.

"Erik's aneurysm, the double strikes and now this diagnosis have put their family in an extremely precarious financial position and they need a lot of help to make it through the next year, pay for treatment to fight his cancer, keep their home, and maintain some sort of stability for Sadie," reads the message.

The family is asking for any help financially, as well as for the cause to be shared on social media.

At press time, the fundraiser has raised over $141,000.

Learn more and make a donation here.

About Erik Jensen

Erik Jensen is an actor, writer and director. His TV acting credits include two seasons of ABC's FOR LIFE, arcs on MINDHUNTER, THE WALKING DEAD, and MR. ROBOT, and over 90 other film and TV credits including HOUSE OF CARDS, MODERN LOVE, CHICAGO PD, THE BLACKLIST, THE AMERICANS, and NY Yankee legend Thurman Munson in THE BRONX IS BURNING. Theater credits include Lincoln Center's Pulitzer Prize-winning production of DISGRACED, THE GOOD NEGRO (Public Theater), CORPUS CHRISTI and Y2K (MTC), SPAIN (MCC), and his solo performance as iconic rock critic Lester Bangs in HOW TO BE A ROCK CRITIC (CTG, South Coast Rep, Steppenwolf, ArtsEmerson, The Public), which he also co-wrote with his wife Jessica Blank.

With Jessica, Erik also wrote the plays THE EXONERATED (Culture Project, nat'l tour, over 500 productions worldwide), AFTERMATH (NYTW), THE LINE (The Public) and COAL COUNTRY (with original music by Steve Earle; The Public, Cherry Lane Theater/Audible). They have written and developed TV with Fox TV Studios, 20th TV, Gaumont, Levinson/Fontana, Radical Media, and several more, and have current TV projects in development with David Simon/Blown Deadline and with Ed Burns (THE WIRE, GENERATION KILL). Their first scripted feature as writer/directors, ALMOST HOME, was released by Vertical Entertainment in 2016, and they are currently developing HOW TO BE A ROCK CRITIC for feature film. On the documentary side, they are developing a feature with Meteor17 on legendary rock engineer Eddie Kramer (Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones) and are in preproduction for a feature about the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster that draws on their play COAL COUNTRY (prod. Audrey Rosenberg, EP Steve Earle).

Erik lives in Brooklyn with Jessica and their daughter Sadie.