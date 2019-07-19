Global Roundup 7/19 - Jenn Colella PETER PAN, PRINCE OF EGYPT, SIX & More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & Barbra Streisand, The Muny's CINDERELLA and more!

Check out our top news and features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Top Stories

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jenn Colella in PETER PAN at Pittsburgh CLO - BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's Peter Pan starring Jenn Colella, star of Tony-winning Come From Away and Charles Shaughnessy, best known as Maxwell Sheffield on TV's The Nanny. Check out the video! Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale, PETER PAN is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award®-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years! (Read more)

Chicago Company Of SIX Will Reprise Roles In American Repertory Production - American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, announces the cast and creative team of SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The show is the first show of A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Subscription Season. It begins previews Wednesday, August 21; opens Saturday, August 24; and closes Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. (Read more)

VIDEO: The Original Production of LES MISÉRABLES Says Au Revoir To The West End - The original staging of the beloved musical Les Miserables played its final performance this weekend at the Queen's Theatre in London. Following the performance, the show's current Jean Valjean, Dean Chisnall addressed the crowd to celebrate the impact and legacy of this groundbreaking production. See his moving speech below! (Read more)

FIRST LISTEN: In the Studio With THE PRINCE OF EGYPT's Orchestra - Get a first listen to The Prince of Egypt in an all new video, which shows the orchestral recording of the music from the brand new production! Watch the video below! The Prince of Egypt is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020 for a limited 32-week engagement. THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Birmingham: Contributor David Edward Perry reviews MATILDA: THE MUSICAL at Red Mountain Theatre Company, writing "This is a production with much attention to detail and talent. 'Matilda' is delightfully joyful, and unpleasant at the same time. The sweet with the sour is a delicate combination to make in any dish or story. Red Mountain Theatre Company delivers this delightfully structured tale about a brilliant five-year-old girl gifted with a little extra than the ordinary."

UK / West End: Contributor Marianka Swain reviews JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at the London Palladium, writing "Oh Lord! The second Biblical Andrew Lloyd Webber opening of the week (taking his current London production total up to a whopping five from next month) is his early collaboration with Tim Rice, celebrating 50 years since its original concept album, and back home at the Palladium. But a joyfully fresh staging makes this a Joseph for 2019 - and a family-friendly summer hit."

Wichita: Contributor Craig Richardson reviews A CHORUS LINE at Music Theatre Wichita, writing "For their third show of the summer season, Music Theatre Wichita presents A Chorus Line-- Michael Bennett's beloved concept piece about auditioning for coveted spots in a Broadway production. The show itself debuted forty-four years ago this time in July and follows sixteen performers as they fight for a job in the chorus. Auditioning dancers lay out their entire lives on a single line through stories, mostly dramatic, to tell the ultimate truth of what it's like to simply tryout. A Chorus Line ranks top seven in longest running Broadway production in musical theatre history but is now showing until July 14th at Century II Concert Hall for a limited engagement."

Des Moines: Contributor DC Felton reviews NEWSIES at Des Moines Playhouse, writing "A new generation is taking over the Des Moines Playhouse! I'm not talking about a new artistic director, or the close of their 100th season. This generation can be seen on stage in DMP's production of Disney's 'Newsies: The Musical' which opened this weekend. I say a new generation because half, if not more, of the cast are making their DSM debuts, and if this production is any indication of where the Playhouse is going, they will be around for another 100 years and more."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

David Felton

David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackstage world of theater. It was during college that he found his love of directing. Since graduating, he has become a board member for Carousel Theatre of Indianola, where he has servedfor nine years. During this time, he has helped to ensure that there has been at least one opportunity each year for a family-friendly show in which kids of all ages can be involved. While with Carousel, he has directed eight shows, including four musicals. He is also a judge and coach for the Iowa High School Speech Association and an adjudicator for the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles