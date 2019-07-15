Chicago Company Of SIX Will Reprise Roles In American Repertory Production

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, announces the cast and creative team of SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. The show is the first show of A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Subscription Season. It begins previews Wednesday, August 21; opens Saturday, August 24; and closes Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.

DIVORCED, BEHEADED, DIED, DIVORCED, BEHEADED, SURVIVED, for many years the six wives of Henry VIII have been reduced to a single rhyme. Now they have picked up the microphone to retell their stories, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of twenty-first century girl power.

SIX is the first original musical to come out of the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society. It was first presented as a student production in the summer of 2017 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it played a month of sold-out shows. It was picked up by West End producers and remounted with a professional cast for a run at the Purple Cow venue at the Edinburgh Festival the following year. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is booked as an open-ended run playing to 100% capacity. SIX was nominated for Five Laurence Olivier Awards and has performed by invitation in the finals week on Britain's Got Talent and at West End Live in Trafalgar Square in front of 25,000 people. A UK tour opens in October 2019 and will run concurrently with the London production.

The cast of SIX comes to American Repertory Theater following a record-breaking run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater and features:

Adriana Hicks as Catherine of Aragon (The Color Purple revival, Aladdin on Broadway, and others)

Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn (Heathers the Musical at Winnipeg Studio Theatre, Miss Saigon at Victoria Operatic Society in Victoria in Canada, and others)

Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour (title role in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway/US National tour and others)

Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves (Black Nativity Off-Broadway and others)

Courtney Mack as Katherine Howard (Mamma Mia! at Paramount Theater, Cabaret at Theatre at the Centre, and others)

Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr (Once On This Island on Broadway, Dreamgirls at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, and others)

Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Little Shop of Horrors at Mercury Theater Chicago, In The Heights at Porchlight Music Theatre, and others) is the Alternate for Aragon, Cleves, and Parr. Mallory Maedke (Legally Blonde at Paramount Theater, Memphis at Porchlight Music Theater, and others) is the Alternate for Boleyn, Seymour, and Howard.

The SIX creative team includes:

Toby Marlow, Writer (Hot Gay Time Machine at Trafalgar Studios Brighton Fringe-LGBTQ+ Award and Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence; Red/Wolf at Vault Festival; and others)

Lucy Moss, Writer/Director (Hot Gay Time Machine at Trafalgar Studios Brighton Fringe-LGBTQ+ Award and Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence; Pelican: The Cat Man Curse at Soho Theatre; and others)

Jamie Armitage, Director (Southern Belles, And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens at King's Head Theatre; Love Me Nowat Tristan Bates Theatre; and others)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Choreography (Olivier Award nominee, OFFIE Award nominee, and WhatsOnStage Award nominee forSIX; Jeeves and Wooster at Duke of York's Theatre; and others)

Joe Beighton, Music Supervision (Olivier Award nominee for SIX; Bare: A Pop Opera at The Sainsbury Theatre/LAMDA; and others)

Katy Richardson, Music Direction (Sister Act at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, the UK Tour of Pageant; Beans at Canal Café Theatre; and others)

Tim Curran, Orchestrations (Hot Gay Time Machine at Trafalgar Studios, Bares at Novello/Shaftsbury Theatre; and others)

Emma Bailey, Set Design (Stay Another Song at the Young Vic; Double Double Act at The Unicorn; and others)

Gabriella Slade, Costume Design (Olivier Award nominee for SIX; Showstopper! at The Other Palace/West End; The Importance of Being Earnest at Vaudeville Theatre; and others)

Tim Deiling, Lighting Design (Knights of the Rose and American Idiot at Arts Theatre, and others)

Paul Gatehouse, Sound Design (Amélie at WERK7 Theatre, Munich; Billionaire Boy at Nuffield Theatres; and others)

Bob Mason, Casting Director (Ride the Cyclone at MCC and Rose Rage at the Duke on 42ndStreet); Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA, NY Casting (The Shape She Makes and Marie Antoinette at A.R.T.)

SIX is presented by arrangement with Kenny Wax, Global Musicals, George Stiles & Kevin McCollum. Additional Production Support is provided by The Chung Family Foundation, Stacy Osur and Keith Gilbert, and Maggie Gold Seelig & Family and MGS Group Real Estate.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.





