Global Bronze Productions “Teams Up” With Harlem Globetotters
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters basketball squad will bring their new "Pushing the Limits" World Tour to over 200 North American markets and 30 countries beginning in December 2019. Joining the team in the game opening spotlight for six of its events will be local community handbell ensembles that will RING The Star Spangled Banner.
First up on Monday, December 9 at 7 pm, will be The Stafford Regional Handbell Society under the baton of Global Bronze Production Music Director Neesa Hart. The 50 members will be performing courtside at the William M. Anderson Center in Fredericksburg, VA.
"It is believed this will be the first time in the Globetrotters' 94-year consecutive history that the national anthem will be rung and not sung before a game," said Julia Falkenburg, Founder and General Director of Global Bronze Productions, the company responsible for arranging the musicians' performance.
There are 50 spots available per game for choirs and individual soloists who have their own bells and can perform John Behnke's arrangement of The Star Spangled Banner utilizing non-table ringing at these 2020 events:
-
Saturday, February 8 - Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY
-
Sunday, February 9 - Times Union Center, Albany, NY
-
Saturday, March 7 - CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ
-
Friday, March 20 - EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, VA
-
Saturday, March 21 - Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
Further details are available at https://www.globalbronzeproductions.com/harlem-globetrotters
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Breaking: Samantha Barks To Play Elsa In FROZEN West End
Pretty Woman and Les Miserables star, Samantha Barks, is set to lead the West End transfer of Disney's Frozen in the iconic role of Elsa!... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre
The world premiere, fully-staged production features Peter Colburn in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with a company that includes Jonathan Acorn,... (read more)
Breaking: RENT: LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Star of DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway!
Broadway has found its next Evan Hansen! Producer Stacey Mindich just announced today that recording artist and actor Jordan Fisher will return to Bro... (read more)