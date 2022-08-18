Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation 'Let's Save The World Suite' Comes to Silvana NYC

Composers Concordance and Composers Concordance Records present the album release of Gene Pritsker's 'Let's Save the World Suite'. The seven-movement composition, based on three poems of Erik T. Johnson, is scored for a quintet of trumpet, saxophone, electric guitar, electric bass and drum set, with poet Erik T. Johnson reciting the poems in three of the movements. The music and poetry deal with our feelings toward the world in the past few years during the time of the pandemic, though not directly mentioning it. The music is inspired by jazz, music of various cultures, contemporary classical techniques and has an overall unique sound. Combining sonic elements that have very different personalities.

Gene Pritsker - composer/guitar

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Paul Carlon - sax

Jose Moura - bass

Damien Bassman - drums

Erik T. Johnson - narrator/poet

Gene Pritsker Website: https://www.genepritsker.com/

Sound Liberation Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192004®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnoizepunk.wixsite.com%2Fsoundlib?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Erik T. Johnson Website: www.eriktjohnson.net

Also performing that evening is Mike Handelman and the Blues Deconstruction, a power trio performing Handelman's arrangements of blues and rock classics and Robert Brashear's Home(away) Band, a collective of NYC musicians performing Brashear's original songs.