Gaudanse to Present BURY ME IN NEW ORLEANS at 92NY's Future Dance Festival

gaudanse will offer a performance of Imani Gaudin's bury me in new orleans as part of 92NY's Future Dance Festival on April 18, 2026 at 7PM in Buttenweiser Hall at The Arnhold Center, 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY. Tickets start at $45 ($25 for the livestream).

﻿bury me in new orleans is a meditative practice- a sharing of internal trials and tribulations that prods at questions of worthiness, love, and beauty. It begs the question: What is the acronym for love? L.O.V.E.

In-Person Program B - Sat, Apr 18, 7 PM

Victoria L. Awkward - Batucada

Jeevika Bhat - Manikya

Hannah French - Together We Rise

Imani Gaudin - bury me in new orleans

Avery Renee - When we were, what we are

Grace Yi-Li Tong & Stephanie Shin - 3, 2, 1, Go

Lu Wang - Truth

gaudanse

Gaudanse is an interdisciplinary dance production organization. This collective of multidisciplinary movement artists, founded by Imani Gaudin in June of 2020, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is rooted between New York, NY and New Orleans, LA. Weaving together elements of dance, performance art, music, film, culinary arts, and visual arts, gaudanse builds immersive, whimsical worlds of fantasies that provoke thought and transport audiences into new dimensions of imagination. Through accessible programs, mentorship, workshops, and performances, the collective is committed to propelling the artistic growth of early career creators.