Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and More kick Off Week 8 of the American Dance Guild Virtual Festival
Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET.
Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.
NEXT WEEK, Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream WEEK EIGHT, a tribute to Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers/Louis Mofsie, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2017 - "Celebrating Diversity." Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK EIGHT:
GARTH FAGEN
Choreography by: Garth Fagan
Music by: Monty Alexander
Lighting Design by: Lutin Tanner
Costumes by: Garth Fagan
B - Vitolio Jeune and Natalie Rogers
MARTHA MYERS
With: Laurie Cameron, Mary Barnett, Clare Byrne, Ara Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Kazin, Nicholas Leichter, Gloria McLean, Lynn Needle, Libby Nye, Job Potter, Robin Rice, Catherine Tharin, Lance Westergard, Peter Woodin, Marya Ursin, and others.
Video Edit: Kay Hines
American Dance Festival Dean Emeritus MARTHA MYERS has been a teacher, dancer, choreographer, film producer, newscaster, television personality, and writer. She served as the Director of Women's News for WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. She received her MS from Smith College where she continued as Assistant Professor for 10+ years during the 50's within the Physical Education Department. In the early 60's her vision to match two growing time arts, modern dance and television, resulted in a series of nine programs called A Time To Dance, a precursor to Dance in America, for which she was writer, narrator, and co-producer with Jac Venza of WGBH/Boston. The programs in ballet, modern and ethnic dance were organized around such topics as Invention in Dance, Dance: A Reflection of Our Times, and Great Performances in Dance. These interviews with choreographers and dancers such as Anthony Tudor, Jose Limon, Herb Ross, Geoffrey Holder, John Butler, Nora Kaye, Maria Tallchief, Alwin Nikolais, Daniel Nagrin, Ximenez-Vargas Ballet Espanol and others were used extensively for dance courses in colleges and universities. Ms. Myers joined the dance faculty at Connecticut College in 1967, founded its dance department in 1971, and led the department until 1992 establishing both BA and MFA degrees, and was named Henry B. Plant Professor Emeritus. One of her first important moves at Connecticut (which was then a women's college) was to gather men from Wesleyan University to join the CC female students in her ground-breaking initiative The Experimental Movement Lab, which focused on improvisation and the idea of "play" through movement.
THUNDERBIRD AMERICAN INDIAN DANCERS
YA-OH-WAY (Premiere)
(A Hopi word which means good or fine.)
Music: Live composed and performed by Louis Mofsie
1. Robin Dance from the Iroquois
2. Striking the Stick/Smoke Dance from the Iroquois
3. Stomp Dance from Oklahoma
4. Jingle/Grass Dance from the Great Plains People
5. Hoop Dance from the Taos Pueblo
Performers: Alan Brown, Michael Taylor, Carlos Ponce, Ciaran Tufford, Dale Legones, Marie Ponce, Kitty Mullen, Matoaka Eagle, Julian Gabourel
LOUIS MOFSIE is the Director of the Thunderbird American Dancers and is a member of the Hopi and Winnebago tribes. He received his Master of Arts at Hofstra University and taught art for 35 years at the Meadowbrook School in East Meadow, New York. In addition to serving as the Artist-in-Residence at South Hampton College from 1972 to 1974, he has also led many Native American organizations, including the American Indian Counseling Center and the Indian League of the Americas. He has been the curator of exhibits at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the County Historical Museum in Bonneville, NY. He was the guest artist at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis with the American Indian Art, Form and Tradition exhibit, as well as showing his own work at the Philbrook Art Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Woodards Museum in Gallup, New Mexico and the Gallup Ceremonials, also in Gallup, New Mexico.
The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks full lineup:
October 12-18: Donald McKayle, Erick Hawkins (2009)
October 19-25: Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley, Linda Tarnay (2011)
October 26-November 1: Elaine Summers, Dianne McIntyre (2012)
November 2-8: Lar Lubovitch, Marilyn Wood, Remy Charlip (2013)
November 9-15: Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn, Bill Evans (2014)
November 16-22: Doug Varone, Liz Lerman, Alice Teirstein (2015)
November 23-29: Jean Erdman (2016)
November 30-December 6: Garth Fagan, Martha Myers, Thunderbird American Indian/Louis Mofsie (2017)
December 7-13: Jane Comfort, Eleo Pomare (2018)
December 14-20: Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Gus Solomons jr, Abdel R. Salaam (2019)
To view the virtual collection on the above dates, please visit americandanceguild.org or vimeo.com/americandanceguild
