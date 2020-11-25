Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and More kick Off Week 8 of the American Dance Guild Virtual Festival

Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below. NEXT WEEK, Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream WEEK EIGHT, a tribute to Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers/Louis Mofsie, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2017 - "Celebrating Diversity." Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK EIGHT: GARTH FAGEN NO EVIDENCE OF FAILURE (2013) Choreography by: Garth Fagan

Music by: Monty Alexander

Lighting Design by: Lutin Tanner

Costumes by: Garth Fagan

A - Natalie Rogers

B - Vitolio Jeune and Natalie Rogers

Special thanks to Natalie Rogers and Bill Ferguson. King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown and No Woman No Cry appear on Monty Alexander's Harlem-Kingston Express Live! Used by permission of Motema. No Evidence of Failure was made possible with generous support of Sherm Levey & Deborah Ronnen, Drs. Edward & Susan Messing, and Sidney & Barbara Sobel.

GARTH FAGEN is the recipient of the 1998 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, the 2000 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer (London, UK) and the 2004 Helpmann Award (Australia) for best choreography in a musical as well as the Drama Desk Award, the Astaire Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for his work with THE LION KING. Mr. Fagan was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and for more than 47 years has toured the world with Garth Fagan Dance. On television the company has appeared on Great Performances, The Tonight Show and The Academy Awards®. Read more: garthfagandance.org/garth-fagan

GARTH FAGAN DANCE, now in its 50th season, has been acclaimed as "unfailingly original" by The New York Times, which also named the Company's piece Mudan 175/39 third of the top six dance-watching moments of 2009. Tony award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan's dancers communicate with unbridled energy the depth, precision, and grace of Fagan's work. The Company's "fearless" dancers are "able to sustain long adagio balances, to change direction in mid-air, to vary the dynamic of a turn, to stop on a dime," wrote David Vaughan in Ballet Review. Fagan's ever-evolving dance language draws on many sources: sense of weight in modern dance, torso-centered movement and energy of Afro-Caribbean, speed and precision of ballet, and the rule breaking experimentation of the post-moderns. The Company has been cited for its excellence and originality with a New York Governor's Arts Award and has claimed five winners of "Bessie" Awards (New York Performance Awards. Read more: garthfagandance.org

MARTHA MYERS

MARTHA IN HER OWN WORDS: a danced tribute

Concept: Ara Fitzgerald, Gloria McLean

With: Laurie Cameron, Mary Barnett, Clare Byrne, Ara Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Kazin, Nicholas Leichter, Gloria McLean, Lynn Needle, Libby Nye, Job Potter, Robin Rice, Catherine Tharin, Lance Westergard, Peter Woodin, Marya Ursin, and others.

Video Edit: Kay Hines

With Special thanks to Jodee Nimerichter, Dean Jeffrey of ADF, Blake Allison, Peter Cunningham for material for the video, and the Martha Hill Dance Fund for use of photos by Steven Speilotis from the MDHF 2014 Gala honoring Martha.

American Dance Festival Dean Emeritus MARTHA MYERS has been a teacher, dancer, choreographer, film producer, newscaster, television personality, and writer. She served as the Director of Women's News for WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. She received her MS from Smith College where she continued as Assistant Professor for 10+ years during the 50's within the Physical Education Department. In the early 60's her vision to match two growing time arts, modern dance and television, resulted in a series of nine programs called A Time To Dance, a precursor to Dance in America, for which she was writer, narrator, and co-producer with Jac Venza of WGBH/Boston. The programs in ballet, modern and ethnic dance were organized around such topics as Invention in Dance, Dance: A Reflection of Our Times, and Great Performances in Dance. These interviews with choreographers and dancers such as Anthony Tudor, Jose Limon, Herb Ross, Geoffrey Holder, John Butler, Nora Kaye, Maria Tallchief, Alwin Nikolais, Daniel Nagrin, Ximenez-Vargas Ballet Espanol and others were used extensively for dance courses in colleges and universities. Ms. Myers joined the dance faculty at Connecticut College in 1967, founded its dance department in 1971, and led the department until 1992 establishing both BA and MFA degrees, and was named Henry B. Plant Professor Emeritus. One of her first important moves at Connecticut (which was then a women's college) was to gather men from Wesleyan University to join the CC female students in her ground-breaking initiative The Experimental Movement Lab, which focused on improvisation and the idea of "play" through movement.