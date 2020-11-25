Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and More kick Off Week 8 of the American Dance Guild Virtual Festival

Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET.

Nov. 25, 2020  
Reaching into its archival treasure trove of rarely seen recordings of past events, The American Dance Guild continues their virtual offering 10 Years Over 10 Weeks, a rich collection of video performances of honorees and guest artists over the last ten years of ADG Performance Festivals. The video stream, which runs for ten weeks, features works by 25 dance luminaries from ADG Festivals 2009-2019. Each of the Festival artists appear sequentially by year, running for one week. The live festival has been postponed this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The American Dance Guild's 10 Years Over 10 Weeks is available to stream on Vimeo and through the ADG website. The showings are free, with donations welcome. The full 10 Years Over 10 Weeks lineup is below.

NEXT WEEK, Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, the 2020 ADG Virtual Festival will stream WEEK EIGHT, a tribute to Garth Fagan, Martha Myers and the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers/Louis Mofsie, honorees at American Dance Guild Festival 2017 - "Celebrating Diversity." Video footage each week will be live from 10am Monday to 11:59pm Sunday ET. To be shown on WEEK EIGHT:

GARTH FAGEN

NO EVIDENCE OF FAILURE (2013)

Choreography by: Garth Fagan
Music by: Monty Alexander
Lighting Design by: Lutin Tanner
Costumes by: Garth Fagan

A - Natalie Rogers
B - Vitolio Jeune and Natalie Rogers
Special thanks to Natalie Rogers and Bill Ferguson. King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown and No Woman No Cry appear on Monty Alexander's Harlem-Kingston Express Live! Used by permission of Motema. No Evidence of Failure was made possible with generous support of Sherm Levey & Deborah Ronnen, Drs. Edward & Susan Messing, and Sidney & Barbara Sobel.
GARTH FAGEN is the recipient of the 1998 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, the 2000 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer (London, UK) and the 2004 Helpmann Award (Australia) for best choreography in a musical as well as the Drama Desk Award, the Astaire Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award for his work with THE LION KING. Mr. Fagan was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and for more than 47 years has toured the world with Garth Fagan Dance. On television the company has appeared on Great Performances, The Tonight Show and The Academy Awards®. Read more: garthfagandance.org/garth-fagan
GARTH FAGAN DANCE, now in its 50th season, has been acclaimed as "unfailingly original" by The New York Times, which also named the Company's piece Mudan 175/39 third of the top six dance-watching moments of 2009. Tony award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan's dancers communicate with unbridled energy the depth, precision, and grace of Fagan's work. The Company's "fearless" dancers are "able to sustain long adagio balances, to change direction in mid-air, to vary the dynamic of a turn, to stop on a dime," wrote David Vaughan in Ballet Review. Fagan's ever-evolving dance language draws on many sources: sense of weight in modern dance, torso-centered movement and energy of Afro-Caribbean, speed and precision of ballet, and the rule breaking experimentation of the post-moderns. The Company has been cited for its excellence and originality with a New York Governor's Arts Award and has claimed five winners of "Bessie" Awards (New York Performance Awards. Read more: garthfagandance.org

MARTHA MYERS

MARTHA IN HER OWN WORDS: a danced tribute
Concept: Ara Fitzgerald, Gloria McLean
With: Laurie Cameron, Mary Barnett, Clare Byrne, Ara Fitzgerald, Jeffrey Kazin, Nicholas Leichter, Gloria McLean, Lynn Needle, Libby Nye, Job Potter, Robin Rice, Catherine Tharin, Lance Westergard, Peter Woodin, Marya Ursin, and others.
Video Edit: Kay Hines
With Special thanks to Jodee Nimerichter, Dean Jeffrey of ADF, Blake Allison, Peter Cunningham for material for the video, and the Martha Hill Dance Fund for use of photos by Steven Speilotis from the MDHF 2014 Gala honoring Martha.

American Dance Festival Dean Emeritus MARTHA MYERS has been a teacher, dancer, choreographer, film producer, newscaster, television personality, and writer. She served as the Director of Women's News for WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio. She received her MS from Smith College where she continued as Assistant Professor for 10+ years during the 50's within the Physical Education Department. In the early 60's her vision to match two growing time arts, modern dance and television, resulted in a series of nine programs called A Time To Dance, a precursor to Dance in America, for which she was writer, narrator, and co-producer with Jac Venza of WGBH/Boston. The programs in ballet, modern and ethnic dance were organized around such topics as Invention in Dance, Dance: A Reflection of Our Times, and Great Performances in Dance. These interviews with choreographers and dancers such as Anthony Tudor, Jose Limon, Herb Ross, Geoffrey Holder, John Butler, Nora Kaye, Maria Tallchief, Alwin Nikolais, Daniel Nagrin, Ximenez-Vargas Ballet Espanol and others were used extensively for dance courses in colleges and universities. Ms. Myers joined the dance faculty at Connecticut College in 1967, founded its dance department in 1971, and led the department until 1992 establishing both BA and MFA degrees, and was named Henry B. Plant Professor Emeritus. One of her first important moves at Connecticut (which was then a women's college) was to gather men from Wesleyan University to join the CC female students in her ground-breaking initiative The Experimental Movement Lab, which focused on improvisation and the idea of "play" through movement.

THUNDERBIRD AMERICAN INDIAN DANCERS

YA-OH-WAY (Premiere)

(A Hopi word which means good or fine.)

Choreography: Louis Mofsie
Music: Live composed and performed by Louis Mofsie

1. Robin Dance from the Iroquois
2. Striking the Stick/Smoke Dance from the Iroquois
3. Stomp Dance from Oklahoma
4. Jingle/Grass Dance from the Great Plains People
5. Hoop Dance from the Taos Pueblo
Performers: Alan Brown, Michael Taylor, Carlos Ponce, Ciaran Tufford, Dale Legones, Marie Ponce, Kitty Mullen, Matoaka Eagle, Julian Gabourel

LOUIS MOFSIE is the Director of the Thunderbird American Dancers and is a member of the Hopi and Winnebago tribes. He received his Master of Arts at Hofstra University and taught art for 35 years at the Meadowbrook School in East Meadow, New York. In addition to serving as the Artist-in-Residence at South Hampton College from 1972 to 1974, he has also led many Native American organizations, including the American Indian Counseling Center and the Indian League of the Americas. He has been the curator of exhibits at the Whitney Museum of American Art and the County Historical Museum in Bonneville, NY. He was the guest artist at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis with the American Indian Art, Form and Tradition exhibit, as well as showing his own work at the Philbrook Art Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Woodards Museum in Gallup, New Mexico and the Gallup Ceremonials, also in Gallup, New Mexico.

THUNDERBIRD AMERICAN INDIAN DANCERS is the oldest resident Native American dance company in New York, founded in 1963 by a group of men and women who descended from Mohawk, Hopi, Winnebago, and San Blas tribes. With a mission to keep alive the traditional songs, and dances they learned from their parents, the troupe has toured the U.S.A., expanding and sharing traditional repertoire. This program will introduce audiences to forms of indigenous American dance, including Fancy Dance and Hoop Dance, as well as a variety of other distinct regional tribal dances. Read more: thunderbirdamericanindiandancers.wordpress.com/about/

The 10 Years Over 10 Weeks full lineup:


October 12-18: Donald McKayle, Erick Hawkins (2009)
October 19-25: Paul Sanasardo, Jane Dudley, Linda Tarnay (2011)
October 26-November 1: Elaine Summers, Dianne McIntyre (2012)
November 2-8: Lar Lubovitch, Marilyn Wood, Remy Charlip (2013)
November 9-15: Joan Myers Brown, Douglas Dunn, Bill Evans (2014)
November 16-22: Doug Varone, Liz Lerman, Alice Teirstein (2015)
November 23-29: Jean Erdman (2016)
November 30-December 6: Garth Fagan, Martha Myers, Thunderbird American Indian/Louis Mofsie (2017)
December 7-13: Jane Comfort, Eleo Pomare (2018)
December 14-20: Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Gus Solomons jr, Abdel R. Salaam (2019)

To view the virtual collection on the above dates, please visit americandanceguild.org or vimeo.com/americandanceguild


