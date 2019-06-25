Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Raises Over $93,000

Last night, New York's social elite donned their best white and yellow looks to celebrate midsummer at the Moxy Hotel's 'Fleur Room' in the Chelsea flower district. The sold out event hosted by the newly formed Young Professional Council, created to support Denise Rich's Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, exceeded all fundraising goals, with proceeds benefitting children with cancer. A host of famous faces enjoyed a spectacular performance by America's Got Talent finalist Johnny Manuel who serenaded the crowd with Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing," while New York DJs Coco Robert and Celeste Greenberg set the dance floor alight as guests reveled in an enchanted garden of flowers and live art performances, wearing floral crowns and sipping bespoke cocktails at the top of the new Moxy Hotel.

The gala was the first event hosted by the newly formed GAF Young Professional Council, whose goal is to host immersive experiences and events to raise crucial funds for research into cancer. Proceeds raised from the council's inaugural event will benefit the Foundation's music therapy programs.

Thomas E. Pierce II, Chimere Cisse, Alexander Ulvsgard, Julija Nikonovaite and Hugh Barton chaired the sold out event. YouTube star Twan Kuyper emceed the evening with performances by Johnny Manuel, DJ Celeste Greenberg, and DJ Coco Robert. Honoree Andrew Warren along with VIP guests including Joy Corrigan, Jessica Markowski, Alyssa Riley, Courtney Pizzimenti,Michon Vanas, Pritika Swarup, Vlada Rosakayova, Elizabeth Tisch, Karla Azevedo, Thamika Morais, Meki Saldana, Karina Hoffman, Valeria Dmitrienko, Emma Downey, Douglas Joseph, Vlada Roslyakova, Elise Johnson, Connor Kennedy, Danielle Naftali, Bobby Penny, and Ava Dash were in attendance. Host Committee members included Ayaan Ahmed, Zakiya Ansley, AlexAssouline, Neal Batra, Brendan Brown, Jacob Busch, Justin Galloway, Rebecca Hackl, Kim Hoedeman, Natalie Jackson, Connor Kennedy, Serena Kerrigan, Twan Kuyper, Anna Lundblad, Anastassia Lysenko, Lidiya Maltseva, Ilana Maskin, Mackenzie Moon, Danielle Naftali, Michael Pascal, Julian Polak, Anna Pyatibratova, Eline Syrdalen and Anna Zege.

The evening sponsors included: Tito's Handmade Vodka, Pomp & Whimsy, Forever Young wines, Altavene, Peroni and Casa Noble tequila.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research funds the best and brightest junior investigators whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and related blood cancers. Since its inception in 1996, the Foundation has funded more than $35 million dollars in grants making it one of the largest non-governmental sources of grant support to blood cancer research in the nation. On average, ninety-two cents of every dollar raised directly funds research.

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation also honors Gabrielle's passion for the arts by funding music therapy programs at select institutions across the United States. Music therapy can be multifaceted, both physiologic and psychological-experienced by cancer patients providing benefits such as sensory stimulation, mood enhancement, and facilitated ease of movement, reducing challenging symptoms while in treatment.

The silent auction found on CharityBuzz.com will help the YPC further their fundraising goal. The auction features contemporary artwork from around the world offering collectors great acquisition opportunities, one of a kind luxury goods, and money can't buy experiences. To view the silent auction please visit www.charitybuzz.com/support/gabrielles.

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You