Gabby Beans, Damon Daunno, And More To Lead Industry Reading of New Play FALLING RISING MONSTER By Kate Vozella

Jaki Bradley will direct Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans, Tony Award nominee Damon Daunno, Emmy Award Nominee Evan Jonigkeit, and Vince Nappo in an industry reading of Kate Vozella's AI play burning falling rising Monster.

burning falling rising Monster is a Turing Test set in a love triangle. An artificial research subject is conditioned in a humane environment by its "maker" and "mother." Intimate and intricate relationships spiral in forms that push against everything we're trained to believe about love and "connection." The artificial and natural worlds collapse, collide, and converge as cognition develops and intra-intelligence awakens.

The reading will be held at 6:30pm on Friday, August 4th in the West Village. Mott/Fischer Productions serves as General Manager. Casting is by Karyn Casl and Alex Cortinas of Telsey & Co. Monét Thibou is the reading's stage manager. This reading is made possible through the generous support of Steven Ebert. Rehearsals were held at the new creative studios at NYU Tandon School of Engineering @ The Yard.

KATE VOZELLA (she/her) is a multi-disciplinary artist born in rural Australia and working in New York City. Her work examines the relationship between nature, the machine and the human that sits restlessly between. Her stories investigate the ways in which exponential developments in technology pressure-test our assumptions about who we are and what we want. Her short film MIA was produced by Boycott Entertainment in 2020, starring Jason Butler Harner. burning falling rising Monster was shortlisted for the Platform Presents Playwright's Prize in 2020.

JAKI BRADLEY (she/her) is a director currently developing projects for theater, film and TV including the upcoming erotic horror feature THE ONE starring Nicholas Hoult and Melissa Barrera, and an original series for FX.

Jaki's recent directing for theater includes Downstairs Neighbor, Good Men Wanted (New York Stage and Film); House Plant, 1969: The Second Man (New York Theater Workshop: Next Door); White Noise (Berkeley Rep); Radio Island, Mama Metallica (Denver Center); and Playing Hot (Ars Nova/Pipeline Theater).

In film, her shorts have screened at BFI Flare, Frameline, NewFest, CHAIN (Best Director of Narrative Short), and NCGLFF (Jury Award: Best U.S. Film). With writing partner Kevin Armento, she has written screenplays for Netflix and Paramount, and developed with Scott Free and Wonderland. Jaki and Kevin's debut screenplay, Detox, made the 2019 HIT List and Blood List before selling to XYZ Films. Their short film Spa Day premiered in 2021.

Jaki has developed and created work for The Public, Williamstown, Soho Rep, Clubbed Thumb, the O'Neill, and Arena Stage. She has been a member of the Civilians R&D Group, an Artist-in-Residence at Ars Nova, a Drama League Artist-in-Residence and TV/Film Fellow, a member of the Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, the Williamstown Directing Corps, Lincoln Center Director's Lab, and a U.S. Fulbright Scholar.

GABBY BEANS (she/her) is a Tony Award nominated actress. She recently shot a major recurring arc on Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+.) Some of her other recent TV credits include HBO's Succession, CBS's The Good Fight, Netflix's House of Cards, and Showtime's Ray Donovan. Past theater credits include The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center, I'm Revolting at the Atlantic Theater Company, Anatomy of a Suicide at the Atlantic Theater Company, Marys Seacole at LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater.

DAMON DAUNNO (he/him) Broadway: Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! (Tony and Grammy Nomination). TV/Film: Interview with a Vampire (AMC), The Hating Game (Amazon), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Blue Bloods (CBS). Other theater credits: The Lonely Few (The Geffen), The Bengsons' The Lucky Ones (Lucille Lortel Award), Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! (St Ann's, Bard), Dave Malloy's Beardo, Hadestown (NYTW). With UK based Kneehigh Theater Co.: Brief Encounter (Bway, Int'l Tour), Wild Bride, Tristan and Yseult and The Tin Drum. NYU's Tisch SOA.

EVAN JONIGKEIT (he/him) is an Emmy nominated producer and actor. In addition to independent films and commercials. He produced Stand For Rights: A benefit for the ACLU and was also part of the team for the 2017 ESPY awards. As an actor, Evan's recent film and tv credits include Archive 81, The Night House, Welcome to Chippendales, Someone I Used To Know & upcoming film, Manodrome. Theatre - Broadway: High (outer critics circle nomination, Kevin Kline Award win), The Snow Geese. Other: Really Really, Harrison TX, Witch (LA Critics Circle Best Actor win). Rooster-films.com

VINCE NAPPO (he/him) Off-Broadway (select): La Race (Page 73/Working Theater), Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic Theater Company), The Merchant Of Venice (Theatre For A New Audience), The Jew Of Malta (Theatre For A New Audience). International: The Merchant Of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company); Silence (Stephen Joseph In The Round). Film/Television (select): Jack Ryan, The Blacklist, New Amsterdam, I'm Dying Up Here, The Last Tycoon, Reign, NCIS, Castle, Shades of Blue, Controversy, Red Widow, Friends With Kids. Training: Royal Welsh College Of Music & Drama, National Theatre Conservatory.

BETAWORKS invests, accelerates, and builds companies and projects from scratch, with a current emphasis on AI and Augmentation, LLM's, NLP, and applied machine learning. They regularly host events that explore the latest frontiers of technology, art, politics, and science.

ARTERIAL PROJECTS is the New York City-based producing practice of Adam Rodner and Ahmad Simmons. Focused on daring commercial ventures across theater, film, and digital media --- with emphases on new economic models, audience expansion, and work that synthesizes next-gen media, performing arts, politics, intervention, and scandal. Upcoming and recent projects include Gage Tarlton's transmedia play xXPonyBoyDerekXx, Annie Hamilton's Looking for Papa (Cherry Lane), and shorts Ringing Rocks (dir. Gus Reed) and Supern***a (dir. Daddy Ramanazi). https://arterial-projects.com

DEVON DOLAN (he/him) produces sci-fi storyworlds, scales interactive media startups, and naturally integrates the two disciplines to expand their form to inspire techno-optimistic futures. He is producing Polæ, the first original storytelling experience supported by OpenAI that had its prototype premiere at Tribeca. In concert with Hovercast, he helped facilitate Live@Expo which led to a 2022 PGA innovation award nomination. He executive produced the short Original Voice that debuted at Runway's inaugural AI film festival. Devon served on the launch team of The Eye, a first of its kind e-book collectible that serialized community fiction from Loot. He will be an adjunct at NYU Tandon's IDM department this fall. His writing can be found in TechCrunch, Voices of VR, and his newsletter archive of 250 issues.

STEVEN EBERT (he/him) "Steven Ebert (he/him) is a producer based in Brooklyn. Recent credits include Circle Jerk (The Connelly), Minotaur, the Living Theatre's Dramaturgy and Digital Media Program, as well as ongoing support for the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research."