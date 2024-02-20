GYPSY to be Presented at The Lee Strasberg Institute in March

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute will present Gypsy: A Musical Fable. This classic musical, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be brought to life under the direction of Sam Barkley, with music direction by Bruce Baumer and choreography by Maria C. Byers. A timeless tale of ambition, love, and the pursuit of fame, Gypsy follows the journey of Mama Rose and her daughters as they navigate the world of show business during the vaudeville era.

The production will run March 6th - 9th, 2024 at the Irma Sandrey Theatre, starring a talented ensemble of NYU Tisch at Strasberg and Institute students. The cast features Michele Bear, Andrew Boyd, Madison Chase, Harrison Daniels, Aaron Eicher, Haley Engen, Lauren Gmelich, Jade India Kelly, Mira Korngold, Jessica Kupillas, Emma Leslie, Noah Livingston, Brianna Paradiso, Octavio Ramirez, Maria Sirigos, Isabella Siso, Maimuna Suwaneh, and Gabo Winkler.

Tickets are available now at gypsylstfi.eventbrite.com.

About the Venue

The Irma Sandrey Theatre

115 E 15th Street, New York, NY 10003

The Irma Sandrey Theatre, located within The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, provides an intimate setting for theatrical performances. Named after Irma Sandrey, a devoted student of Lee Strasberg and esteemed instructor at The Institute, the theatre continues her legacy of artistic excellence.

Please note that the venue is located on the 3rd floor and does not have an elevator. Restrooms are located on the 2nd floor. For the comfort and safety of our students, access to other parts of the building is not permitted during performances.