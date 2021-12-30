GREASE LIVE! is Streaming Now For Free on YouTube

Grease Live! is now streaming on YouTube movies for free. Originally broadcast by Fox on January 31, 2016, the live, televised remake of the 1978 film Grease is directed by Thomas Kail, and stars Aaron Tveit, Julianne Hough, Carlos PenaVega and Vanessa Hudgens.

The production incorporated elements and songs from both the original stage musical and the 1978 film version of Grease, as well as additional songs that were not present in either. Live audiences were incorporated into the production's stagings.

The special was nominated for ten Primetime Emmy Awards and won a total of five including Outstanding Special Class Program.

The full production can be streamed for free here.