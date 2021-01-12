GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF JOHN BUCCHINO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT to Have Encore Performance Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Stephen Schwartz, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

An encore presentation of Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino 20th Anniversary Concert has been announced. Performances will run January 15-31.

In 2000, RCA Records released the CD "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino" featuring interpretations of John's songs by an array of extraordinary artists with John at the piano.

To celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, a concert was held on Tuesday, December 15th, featuring 10 songs from the album, plus 5 other songs of John's. Now, there will be an encore production streamed this month.

Performers include Tony and Grammy Award- winner Leslie Odom Jr., legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, Broadway and TV star Corey Cott, R&B singer Mykal Kilgore, Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, songwriters Amanda McBroom, Will Reynolds, and Alexander Sage Oyen, cabaret luminaries Andrea Marcovicci, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Natalie Douglas, crossover singers Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner, and renowned Swedish soprano sax player Anders Paulsson.

Ticket purchases will include unlimited viewing through January 31st. For tickets, please follow this link or visit www.johnbucchino.com.