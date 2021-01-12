GRATEFUL, THE SONGS OF JOHN BUCCHINO 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT to Have Encore Performance Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Stephen Schwartz, and More
Ticket purchases will include unlimited viewing through January 31st.
An encore presentation of Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino 20th Anniversary Concert has been announced. Performances will run January 15-31.
In 2000, RCA Records released the CD "Grateful, The Songs of John Bucchino" featuring interpretations of John's songs by an array of extraordinary artists with John at the piano.
To celebrate the album's 20th anniversary, a concert was held on Tuesday, December 15th, featuring 10 songs from the album, plus 5 other songs of John's. Now, there will be an encore production streamed this month.
Performers include Tony and Grammy Award- winner Leslie Odom Jr., legendary composer Stephen Schwartz, Broadway and TV star Corey Cott, R&B singer Mykal Kilgore, Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, songwriters Amanda McBroom, Will Reynolds, and Alexander Sage Oyen, cabaret luminaries Andrea Marcovicci, Lois Sage, David Campbell, and Natalie Douglas, crossover singers Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner, and renowned Swedish soprano sax player Anders Paulsson.
Ticket purchases will include unlimited viewing through January 31st. For tickets, please follow this link or visit www.johnbucchino.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci Says Theaters Could Reopen This Fall With Little to No Restrictions
Dr. Anthony Fauci gave an update on when he thinks the performing arts will be able to reopen, during a virtual conference held by the Association of ...
Broadway Jukebox: Get Moving with a 50 Songs for a Post-Holidays Workout!
The holidays are over and most of us are looking to make up for the extra calories ingested and excess pounds gained. BroadwayWorld wants to help you ...
Encore Performance of RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL to Stream on TikTok This Weekend
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical took the musical theatre world by storm when it premiered last week. Now, TikTok has announced that an encore of the s...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 9- IN THE HEIGHTS Closes On Broadway
Before there was Hamilton, there was Lin-Manuel Miranda's cutting edge musical masterpiece In the Heights....
The Shows Must Go On Streams RUTHLESS! and Michael Ball's HEROES Concert This Weekend
The Shows Must Go On is streaming two performances online this weekend, Michael Ball's Heroes concert and Ruthless!...
VIDEO: Debbie Gibson Reflects on Her Time in LES MISERABLES 29 Years Ago
Debbie Gibson posted a video on her Instagram reflecting on her time performing in Les Miserables 29 years ago. She took over the role in the original...