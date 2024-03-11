GRAND THEFT HAMLET Documentary to Follow Actors Who Staged HAMLET Inside Video Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grand Theft Hamlet, a new documentary following out-of-work actors who staged a production of Hamlet inside a video game, has been acquired by Altitude Media Group.

Deadline reports that the documentary follows Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen who staged an entire production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet inside Grand Theft Auto 5. The production was staged during the U.K.'s third COVID-19 lockdown three years ago.

Crane wrote and directed the film with Mark Oosterveen. It had its worldwide premiere on Sunday at SXSW and will get a European premiere at CPH:DOX.

As the pandemic dragged on for the two theatre actors, they spent their days in the digital world of Grand Theft Auto. When they stumbled upon a theatre, they suddenly had the idea to stage a full production of Hamlet within the game.

Labeled as "hilarious and profoundly moving," the documentary explores the surprising truths about friendship, relationships, and the lasting impact of Shakespeare.

Sam Crane made his Broadway debut in Farinelli and the King, after also appearing in the West End and Shakespeare's Globe productions. In 2022, he took over the title role in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

He has also been seen in 1984 (West End); Some Trace of Her, DNA, The Miracle, Dissonant (National Theatre); All's Well That Ends Well, Henry IV parts I & II, Bedlam, Othello (Shakespeare's Globe); The Shawl (Young Vic); Kebab (Royal Court); King Lear (WYP); Ghosts (Bristol Old Vic); The Humans (BAM); and more.

Watch the teaser here: