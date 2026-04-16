GRAHAM 2 Unveils 2026 New York Season At Martha Graham Center

Graham 2 has announced its 2026 New York season, with performances scheduled for May 21–23 at the Martha Graham Center’s new space at 1501 Broadway.

The engagement will serve as a preview of one of the studios in the company’s new home, which is set to officially open in fall 2026. The performances are part of the Martha Graham School and Company’s centennial celebrations.

The program will open with a contemporary work inspired by Claire de Lune, originally presented during Martha Graham’s first concert in 1926. The new piece has been developed collaboratively by Graham 2 Director Virginie Mécène and the dancers.

The repertory will also include several Graham classics, including Steps in the Street (1936), Appalachian Spring Suite (1944), selections from Canticle for Innocent Comedians: Stars and Moon (1952), and an excerpt from Secular Games (1962).

Guest choreography for the season will feature Weaving (1999) by Michael Mao.

“In the midst of our centennial celebration, we are thrilled to give our first performance in the Martha Graham Center’s new space,” said Mécène.

Performance Information

Performances will take place Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students, available online.