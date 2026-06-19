GOING AWAY PARTY to Play IRT Theater as Part of Alab Theater Festival

Going Away Party, a surreal new dark comedy by Lydia Riess (Rocks and Geodes, Scorpions Don't Bite) directed by Vivian Farahani (Obit Play at The Tank, Otolaryngology at Concord OOB Festival, Juilliard Opera), will perform its sold-out run June 27th and 28th at the IRT Theater in the West Village.

The play stars Fiona Tarses (HBO's Rooster, Meg & Marge @ EdFringe), Felix Teich (Lobster @ The TANK, Twelve Minor Prophets @ the JACK), Madison Hu (Sparks @ SXSW, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, A Man On The Inside, HBO's Rooster) Ian Edlund (This Closeness, Picture Day @ Coffey Street), Anna Lei Negrin (Woozy, Now Circa Then @ Morningside Theatre Co), and Katie Honaker (After Yang, Grand Theft Auto 5) providing voiceover.

It will join a dozen other new works presented through the end of June and into early July as part of Alab Theater Festival, now in its third year of bringing diverse, experimental new plays to the downtown theatre scene at an affordable price. Leading Artistic Directors/Producer of Alab Theater Festival include Blaise Ylianna Hewlett (Recent: Dad Don't Read This; NYT Critics' Pick), Luke Wisniewski (Recent: Take Me to Dollywood at La Mama), and Sophie Rossman (Goat Exchange, Dad Don't Read This).

The show is produced by Alice Zelenko (59e59, Connelly Theater, La Mama), with Production Design by Madeleine 'MRC' Rubin-Charlesworth (The Iguana Becomes Marco at La Mama, 12 Minor Prophets at JACK, The Anatomy of Melancholy at IATI Theater), Stage Management by Rachel Palmer (Theatre Works Pete the Cat, Round Yon Virgin at IRT), Sound Design by Mellie Way (Los empeños de una casa at Repertorio Español, Tartuffe at Fordham University, Rough Trade at The Tank), and Lighting Design by Sage Green (Feeling Afraid Something... at Studio Theatre/London Transfer, Dodi and Diana at Mosiac Theater, Hedwig... at Signature Theatre).

Alicia can't sleep. Alicia misses Derek. No, Alicia hates Derek. Alicia is moving to Houston. Nope! Alicia is moving back to New York. Alicia is going to boutique stores and touching all the clothes. If only she could remember to focus on what she sees, feels, hears, smells, and tastes. At least that's what her doctor says. Wait, is he hitting on her?

A trip through the eerie and uncanny, the times when life feels just a bit off, the moments when you're outside of your body and don't know how to get back in.

ALab is an NYC theater festival that takes place several times a year at The IRT Theater in the West Village. Our mission is to present diverse, experimental works to new audiences at accessible prices while providing free resources and fair compensation to participating theater artists.

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