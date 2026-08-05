GETHSEMANE to Bring 22 Dancers to Redeemer Presbyterian Church

Lindsey Hanson, Associate Professor of Dance at Hope College and director of Lindsey Hanson Collective, wlll present the New York premiere of her Gethsemane, a site-specific dance work at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 150 West 83rd Street, NYC. Two performances, September 5 at 2 PM & 7 PM. The 7 PM performance will be followed by a reception with the cast and creative team.

The 22 New York-based cast members include dancers who have appeared with the Mark Morris Dance Group, Twyla Tharp Dance, Graham 2, the Metropolitan Opera, Sokolow Theatre/Dance, Third Rail Projects, DanceAction, and the Connecticut Ballet. The dance is performed to an original score by Rev. Jonathan Gabhart.

Gethsemane, designed specifically for Redeemer Presbyterian Church, has been funded through a $250,000 Creative Arts Collective grant and is the latest chapter of The Sanctuary Project, a multi-year series exploring the intersection of dance, architecture, theology, and sacred space. The choreography unfolds throughout the sanctuary, weaving in and among the pews and balcony while the audience is seated on the stage, creating an intimate experience that reimagines the view's perspective of the space. Gethsemane builds on Hanson's previous works: Sanctuary (2021) and Selah (2024, in collaboration with the University of Notre Dame). Sanctuary's film adaptation went on to receive numerous official selections and awards at national and international film festivals.

Gethsemane draws inspiration from the ancient Olive Grove of the same name, using its landscape and theological symbolism as a creative lens through which to engage the architecture of Redeemer West Side. Rather than illustrating a specific narrative, the work explores themes of intense pressure, surrender, and transformation as the dancers move through all corners of the sanctuary space.

LINDSEY HANSON, founder and director of Lindsey Hanson Collective, is currently an Associate Professor of Dance at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. She holds an MFA in Dance from Montclair State University and a BA in Dance from Hope College. Lindsey enjoyed an extensive career as a dancer and actress, performing in such venues as The Kennedy Center, Radio City Music Hall, and Broadway theaters. Some favorite roles include appearing as The White Queen in Third Rail Project's immersive production Then She Fell; as a Copacabana dancer on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; as a dancer and aerialist on several cruise lines; and making her Broadway debut in The Illusionists. TV credits include performances on Sesame Street, America's Got Talent, and various commercials.

As a passionate dance artist, Lindsey finds joy in bringing site-specific dance to sacred spaces, weaving together faith and creativity. Each new project presents a new challenge and unique opportunity to reimagine and evolve her work. Lindsey is eager to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations to bring new and innovative projects to life.

REV. JONATHAN GABHART, composer, is an accomplished composer, multi-instrumentalist, and liturgical artist dedicated to crafting immersive musical landscapes. He currently serves as Pastor of Worship Arts and Discipleship at Pillar Church in Holland, Michigan. As a collaborative creator, Gabhart frequently composes and performs with the folk ensemble Michigan-IO. He holds a Masters of Divinity from Western Theological Seminary. His distinct compositional voice bridges the gap between sacred traditions and modern folk and acoustic music.

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