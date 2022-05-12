Future Perfect Records to Celebrate Queer Youth Made Album NOT WHAT YOU PICTURED Live At Lincoln Center

Future Perfect Records is bringing their music to the esteemed Lincoln Center on June 4th, 2022 in celebration of the label's debut album, 'Not What You Pictured.' The album features original works from 10 outstanding young queer artists based all around the United States who worked tirelessly through a one-year process of remotely conceiving, writing, producing, recording, and releasing the album. This event will be not only the first live performance highlighting each of these 10 tracks, but will also be the first official in-person meeting of the artists that teamed up to bring this project to life.

Future Perfect Records is the latest endeavor from The Future Perfect Project, a registered non profit 501(c)(3) emerging to uplift LGBTQIA+ youth through writing, songwriting, and media projects; founded by The Trevor Project co-founder Celeste Lecesne, the organization is set on creating an inclusive community that amplifies the powerful gifts of the nations brightest young queer artists. The label provides critical resources, mentorship through queer music industry professionals, and a safe-space that can be truly life-changing for young queer-identifying creatives.

While harmful initiatives aimed to silence, erase, and intimidate queer voices continue emerging throughout the country, Future Perfect Records offers a bold response in spite of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric with 'Not What You Pictured.' Composed of 10 original songs contributed by the Future Perfect artists, the compilation album features a variety of genres from indie-pop anthems, to cinematic adult-contemporary ballads, to invigorating electro-pop bangers; there is something for everyone on this refined, diverse LP.

The record is also accompanied by a complimentary visual album in which each artist contributed a unique homemade video introducing an added layer of depth to the already profound body of work. Led by singer-songwriters Emma Jayne and Ryan Amador, the program functions as a one year membership for the selected artists in which they're connected with a variety of invaluable resources and opportunities. They are able to learn songwriting techniques from queer guest musicians, create their own original songs, connect one-on-one with LGBTQIA+ music producers, walk away with a professionally mixed and mastered recording of one original song (distributed on all major digital music platforms), a free membership to ASCAP or BMI, and a new music community of other like-minded young singer-songwriters. Join these bright-eyed, proudly queer Future Perfect artists for their first-ever live performances of the record at Lincoln Center in New York City on June 4th.