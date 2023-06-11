From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

J. joins Alex Newell as the first gender nonconforming performers to win a Tony Award. In their trip to the press room, J. discussed the impact of their take on Jerry/Daphne in a show that celebrates nonbinary identity.

They shared, "It's all in how I live my life: with intention and purpose and love. When I saw the script, and saw the journey that I got to take, I saw it as an opportunity to be that representation, to be that inspiration, to be someone that can be part of people's lives in a way that they can see themselves and grow and learn and live and expand. It's not something that I take lightly. It is something that I cherish and I am honored and it's a dream come true, truly."

On winning a Tony on their first nomination, J. said, "It is so mind-blowing, yet grounding at the same time. It feels so intentional and I am just humbled by the entire opportunity and this moment."

J. Harrison Ghee's stage credits include: Broadway/International Tour: Kinky Boots (Lola), Mrs. Doubtfire (Andre Mayem). Regional: Chicago (Velma Kelly), The Color Purple (Ensemble), The Sting (Johnny Hooker). Television: “High Maintenance” (Charles), “Raising Dion” (Kwame). Industrial: Tokyo Disney Sea’s Big Band Beat, Norwegian Cruise Line. Ghee is a graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (NY) @jharrisonghee

Some Like It Hot is currently running at the Shubert Theatre.

Who says they don’t make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood’s greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?