From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on 2023 AWARDS SEASON
From The Winner's Circle: SOME LIKE IT HOT's J. Harrison Ghee Takes Home A Tony!

J. Harrison Ghee has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot.

J. joins Alex Newell as the first gender nonconforming performers to win a Tony Award. In their trip to the press room, J. discussed the impact of their take on Jerry/Daphne in a show that celebrates nonbinary identity. 

They shared, "It's all in how I live my life: with intention and purpose and love. When I saw the script, and saw the journey that I got to take, I saw it as an opportunity to be that representation, to be that inspiration, to be someone that can be part of people's lives in a way that they can see themselves and grow and learn and live and expand. It's not something that I take lightly. It is something that I cherish and I am honored and it's a dream come true, truly."

On winning a Tony on their first nomination, J. said, "It is so mind-blowing, yet grounding at the same time. It feels so intentional and I am just humbled by the entire opportunity and this moment."

J. Harrison Ghee's stage credits include: Broadway/International Tour: Kinky Boots (Lola), Mrs. Doubtfire (Andre Mayem). Regional: Chicago (Velma Kelly), The Color Purple (Ensemble), The Sting (Johnny Hooker). Television: “High Maintenance” (Charles), “Raising Dion” (Kwame). Industrial: Tokyo Disney Sea’s Big Band Beat, Norwegian Cruise Line. Ghee is a graduate of The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (NY) @jharrisonghee

Some Like It Hot is currently running at the Shubert Theatre. 

Who says they don’t make great big musical comedies like they used to? Some Like It Hot brings one of Hollywood’s greatest comedies to new life on the Broadway stage. Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Musical Photo
Video: Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Gregg Barnes took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Gregg checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

2
Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for Best Choreography Photo
Video: Casey Nicholaw Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Choreography'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Casey Nicholaw took home a Tony Award for 'Best Choreography' for his outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Casey checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

3
From The Winners Circle: Chatting With SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Br Photo
From The Winner's Circle: Chatting With SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter

In their visit to the press room, recently annointed Tony winners, Some Like It Hot orchestrators, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter discussed the timely and important subject of the need for Broadway-sized orchestras for Broadway shows. 

4
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History

Tony-nominated Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee sat down on CBS Mornings to conclude their 'Road to the Tonys' series. Ghee and Shucked star Alex Newell are the first opening non-binary performers to ever be nominated at the Tony Awards. Ghee opened up about making Broadway history with the nomination. Watch the video!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Unisex Pride Tee Some Like It Hot Unisex Pride Tee
SLH Women's Sugar Vneck SLH Women's Sugar Vneck
Some Like It Hot Quote Socks Some Like It Hot Quote Socks
Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament Some Like It Hot Suitcase Ornament

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, ... (read more about this author)

BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish ExistedBroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
Interview: How SHUCKED Star Alex Newell Is Manufacturing Standing Ovations With 'Independently Owned'Interview: How SHUCKED Star Alex Newell Is Manufacturing Standing Ovations With 'Independently Owned'
7 Things You Might Not Know About NEW YORK, NEW YORK Composers John Kander and Fred Ebb7 Things You Might Not Know About NEW YORK, NEW YORK Composers John Kander and Fred Ebb
Interview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway ProInterview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway Pro

Videos

Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play' Video Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical' Video
Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical' Video
Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' Video
Greg Barnes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You