Battery Dance Gives Back To Healthcare Workers In Honor Of Giving Tuesday

Inspired by Giving Tuesday Now, a national day of giving to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Battery Dance will provide free virtual mindful movement classes for frontline health care workers during the month of May. The 15-minute classes require no prior dance experience and are designed to provide a small dose of tranquility for workers immersed in giving aid to others in dire circumstances. Those interested may fill out this form: batterydance.org/givingback/.

Battery Dance has reached out to hospitals across the U.S., and Weill Cornell Medicine has included the offering of Battery Dance's free classes in their resources for staff members.

"Day after day, we work in isolation and see our audience growing on Battery Dance TV, speaking to the need for sharing a physical, creative response to the very real toxicity around us," said Founder and Artistic Director Jonathan Hollander. "On the other hand, we also see daily images of health care workers out in the field captured by our friend the fearless photographer Jimin Kim. These images speak powerfully of courage and self-sacrifice and have been a call to action for us. The Mindful Movement classes are the result."

Battery Dance's expert trainers have devised easy-to-follow sequences of movements to allow for the release of physical tension and psycho-emotional stress. They will conduct these Mindful Movement sessions several times each week employing Zoom and allowing for widespread participation across different time zones and work schedules.

A non-profit dance institution approaching its 45th Anniversary, Battery Dance adheres to the mantra of "Artistic Excellent, Social Relevance."As much dedicated to its home base in New York, through public school programs and the annual free public Battery Dance Festival, the Company is America's leading cultural ambassador in the realm of dance having performed, taught and collaborated in 70 countries to date.It's special emphasis on supporting people in trauma and conflict has been seen previously through its work with victims of human trafficking in India and Thailand; countering the stigma of HIV/AIDS in the Democratic Republic of Congo; and addressing issues of public health in Kenya.Over the past four years, Battery Dance has worked in 26 cities in Germany focusing on refugee integration and healing through dance.

www.batterydance.org





