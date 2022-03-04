Former West End ALADDIN Star Jade Ewen Sues Over Claims of Damaged Vocal Cords

Jade Ewen is suing the West End production of Aladdin due to claims that her vocal cords were damaged while starring in the production, Evening Standard reports.

The former Sugababes singer alleges that her co-star Matthew Croke found it difficult to "maintain harmony" so he sang louder, forcing Ewen to also sing louder, and thus damaging her voice.

Ewen says that she complained to her bosses but was ignored, and was forced to spend days in silence to preserve her "hoarse" voice, and eventually ended up needing surgery. She claims that she suffered panic attacks and anxiety about her career and had to turn down musical theatre roles due to the damage to her voice.

Ewen is now seeking over £200,000 in compensation from the Walt Disney Company, who denies negligence.

In its written defense, Disney says Ewen sang in harmony with her co-star for less than three minutes in each show and called Croke an "experienced and accomplished" perform, denying that he struggled with harmonies. They also say that Ewen "did not inform or warn" them of her health difficulties.

The dispute is set to go to trial later this year.

Read more on Evening Standard.