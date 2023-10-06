Former WICKED Stars Unite For Broadway Sessions Annual ELPHABALL, October 10

Talia Suskauer, Mary Kate Morrissey, Emily Koch, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Emily Schultheis, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Stephanie Torns and Emma Hunton are set to perform.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions returns to The Green Room 42 on Thursday October 12th, 10pm, with the annual ElphaBall, a Wicked celebration!

The evening puts the spotlight on a coven of ladies who have played Elphaba in Wicked. Green girls scheduled to perform include Talia Suskauer, Mary Kate Morrissey, Emily Koch, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Emily Schultheis, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Stephanie Torns and Emma Hunton. The evening will also feature performances by ‘Rising Star' Autumn Chapman and a songs from Off Broadway's Excorcistic!

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com  Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at Click Here . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions.




