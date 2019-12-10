For Tonight's Show Only Maury Yeston Will Be Performing in ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON

The York Theatre Company has announced via twitter that for tonight's show only, Maury Yeston will be stepping in and performing in his musical revue ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF Maury Yeston.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! For Tonight's Show Only Two-Time Tony Winner, Maury Yeston (NINE, TITANIC) will be stepping in and performing in his musical revue ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER! Show is at 7 PM. For tickets visit https://t.co/koC9tF2j7I or Call 212-935-5820 pic.twitter.com/X1CnPv97qb - York Theatre Company (@yorktheatrenyc) December 10, 2019

Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production has choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York's Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures). The five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E'Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Slay It With Music), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

The show officially opened December 5.

