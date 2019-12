For Tonight's Show Only Maury Yeston Will Be Performing in ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON

Broadway's smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Final... ( read more Last night, Nickelodeon aired The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage, a filmed version of the Broadway musical, which reunited members of the original c... ( read more Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... ( read more BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Rene Auberjonois, a stage and screen actor best known for his work on Star Trek, has died. According to Varie... ( read more Producer Daryl Roth announced today full casting for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines . The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin... ( read more You oughta know that we're quizzing the cast of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill on their knowledge of the lyrics of Alanis Morissette's music! At the sh... ( read more