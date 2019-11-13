Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Will Host Eighth Annual '23 Days of Flatiron Cheer'

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership's eighth annual "23 Days of Flatiron Cheer" season will run from Sunday, December 1st through Monday, December 23rd, with free, holiday-themed events showcasing the intersection of shopping, dining, and culture in the Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods. This year's lineup includes free performances, fitness classes, holiday recipes, prizes, hot beverage giveaways, and much more.

The centerpiece of the festivities, Ziggy, a vibrant and playful public art instillation selected through the sixth-annual Flatiron Plaza Holiday Design Competition in partnership with Van Alen Institute and NYC DOT Art, will be unveiled on Monday, November 18th on the North Public Plaza in the shadow of the famed Flatiron Building.

"The Flatiron District is one of New York City's premier destinations for holiday shopping, food, and fun," said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. "With 23 Days of Flatiron Cheer and the installation of Ziggy, we are excited to offer free, festive programming in our iconic Public Plazas and throughout our dynamic Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods. We encourage everyone who visits, works in, or lives in the district to enjoy our programming and everything else that Flatiron and NoMad have to offer throughout the holiday season."



"23 Days of Flatiron Cheer"

Now in its eighth year, "23 Days of Flatiron Cheer" is made possible by generous support from Presenting Sponsor Meringoff Properties and Supporting Sponsor 212 Fifth Avenue.

This year's roster of events - which can be viewed at flatirondistrict.nyc/holiday2019 - includes:

Kick off the holiday season. On Monday, November 18th, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will host a party on the Flatiron North Public Plaza to unveil this year's holiday art installation, Ziggy, and preview 23 Days of Flatiron Cheer. The event will feature a music performance by Kengchakaj & Niall Cade from The Jazz Gallery, small bites from Eataly, hot chocolate sampling from Shake Shack, and a chance to spin the popular Flatiron Prize wheel to win gifts from local businesses.

Feast with "Flatiron Foodies." Every Monday, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership is sharing favorite holiday recipes from Flatiron restaurants. "Flatiron Foodies" starts next Monday with a recipe for Pumpkin Roulade (Pumpkin Swiss Roll with Maple Cream Filling) from Park Avenue Autumn. Following weeks will feature recipes from maman and Harding's among others. Recipes will be available on FlatironDistrict.nyc and in the Partnership's weekly newsletter.

Workout on "Winter Wellness Wednesday." Sign up for free fitness classes each Wednesday through December 18th at a variety of Flatiron studios, including Jane DO, Broadway Bodies, and Exhale.

Relax and win prizes "Live on the Flatiron Public Plaza." Every Friday and Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, enjoy festive activities on the Flatiron North Public Plaza with free hot beverages, a chance to spin the Flatiron prize wheel, play winter-themed cornhole, and grab a "Cheer" tote bag full of discounts. You can also drop off a food or personal care item to benefit Urban Pathways.

Tote around Flatiron. Every Friday and Saturday, during "Live on the Plaza" events the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will distribute free "23 Days of Flatiron Cheer" tote bags filled with discounts to neighborhood businesses.

Walk, explore, discover. Every Sunday at 11:00 AM, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will lead free, holiday-themed walking tours led by professional guides, taking in some of the City's most notable landmarks.

Celebrate the Winter Solstice. On Tuesday, December 17th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) and the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will celebrate the season of light, with the joyful reflection of life-sized kaleidoscope. Snap your own unique holiday selfie while enjoying a hot beverage, bites, and the Flatiron prize wheel.

Visitors to the installation and participants in "23 Days" programming are encouraged to post their photos on Instagram using the hashtag #ZiggyFlatiron. Throughout the month of December, photos using the hashtag will be entered to win prizes from local businesses.

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will continue its holiday tradition of giving with a food drive, encouraging donations to support Urban Pathways, a nonprofit that works with the Partnership to help those living without shelter in the Flatiron District with the ultimate goal of placement in permanent housing. A number of Flatiron-based companies and offices have signed up to partner and collect food donations. Additionally, the Partnership is encouraging New Yorkers to drop off non-perishable foods at the Flatiron North Public Plaza during "Live on the Plaza" events (Fridays and Saturdays, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM).

Anchoring "23 Days" this year is Ziggy, which was selected through the sixth-annual Flatiron Plaza Holiday Design Competition in partnership with Van Alen Institute and NYC DOT Art, in which a curated list of designers and architects proposed concepts for the holiday season. The installation-situated on the Flatiron North Public Plaza at the intersection of 23rd Street, Broadway and Fifth Avenue-will be up through January 1, 2020.

Designed by Hou de Sousa, a New York-based architecture, art, and design studio, Ziggy is composed of painted rebar and 27,000 feet of iridescent cord. Ziggy's lightweight structure will dynamically filter its surroundings with shifting patterns, color, and light. Its winding form will frame views of the Flatiron District's many attractions and landmarks, while also serving as seating for locals and visitors seeking a moment of rest. The dense pattern of cord that defines its form serves as a colorful static background, but in moving around and through the project, the thirty-inch-thick wall transforms into a dynamic filter that kaleidoscopically mixes hues and visually tints the surrounding context.

"Ziggy is a polyvalent creature that strings together gateways, apertures, and seating," said Josh de Sousa, Principal & Co-Founder of Hou de Sousa. "This porous wall will welcome folks arriving from all directions while ringing in the holiday season with a flourish of color and light."

The installation is permitted through NYC DOT Art and is open to the public daily, weather permitting.

The closed-call competition began in June, when the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership and Van Alen Institute-a 124-year-old design not-for-profit that produces innovative competitions, programs, and communications to make cities better places-invited a selection of design and architecture firms to submit proposals. A jury with expertise across the worlds of design and public art, including representatives from the Flatiron Partnership and Van Alen's Board of Trustees, reviewed proposals by Besler & Sons, Hou De Sousa, New Affiliates, Only If, and Worrell Yeung.

"Hou de Sousa's spectacular installation invites us to rethink how we interact with public space, and with one another," said Deborah Marton, Executive Director, Van Alen Institute. "Through the clever use of transparent materials and open gateways, their design creates delightful and unexpected ways to connect with others. We're thrilled to collaborate once again with the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership in this annual tradition to create inventive and imaginative visions for an iconic urban plaza."

"This competition continues to demonstrate the importance of both public art and programming in DOT public plazas," said NYC DOT Art & Event Programming Director, Emily Colasacco. "Hou de Sousa's interactive, larger-than-life-size configuration will bring even more color to the already vibrant Flatiron District, and DOT is pleased to be part of the annual holiday transformation as we enter our sixth year as a partner."

Hou de Sousa is a New York-based architecture, art, and design studio focused on culturally progressive and environmentally responsible projects that foster public engagement and creativity. Over the past two years, the office has won open competitions and RFP's hosted by Google; Friends of the High Line; Georgetown BID; Socrates Sculpture Park; Dupont Underground; the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports & Tourism; and the Architectural League of New York. The Ziggy project team also includes Powell Draper, Director of Operations at Schlaich Bergermann and Partner; Dan Bergsagel, Structural Engineer at Schlaich Bergermann and Partner; and Brian Chu and Conor Coghlan, Co-Founders, A05 Studio.





