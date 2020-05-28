Flashback: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL in Germany

Shutdown Streaming
May. 28, 2020  

Aisata Blackman, a cast member from the German production of Bat Out of Hell, has released a flashback video of herself and castmate Benet Monteiro performing 'Für Dich Steht Es Zwei Zu Eins (Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad)' in rehearsal.

Bat Out Of Hell began previews in Oberhausen at the Metronom Theater on November 2, 2018 ahead of an official opening on November 8, 2018. It closed on September 19, 2019.

