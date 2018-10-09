First Look! Renovations Underway at the Palace Theatre

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, big changes are coming at the iconic Palace Theatre. A long-planned renovation entails elevating the building 29 feet above street level, making way for new retail space to be built underneath it.

Check out a photo from inside the venue as the changes begin!

Palace Theatre right now. So long, seats! pic.twitter.com/uY91mGQA8M - Johnny Oleksinski (@JohnnyOMG) October 9, 2018

According to reports, the renovation will also include a new entrance on 47th Street will feature an 80-foot-long marquee, as well as, added space in the wings to pave the way for larger productions. A significantly larger lobby and twice as many bathrooms will also be installed.

Cosmetic touch-ups may be in store, but the interior and exterior will still be perfectly recognizable as the Palace. Historical fixtures, such as the chandelier and decorative plaster balcony fascia, will be restored.

Once construction begins, the elevation and enlargement are expected to take between 32 and 36 months to complete.

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You