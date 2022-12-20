Fire on the Moon Presents Immersive Theatrical Experience NIGHTTIME STORIES: A DOOMED VILLAGE

Those looking to immerse themselves in a new theatrical experience this new year will rejoice as Fire on the Moon, a New York-based production startup dedicated to helping musicians create quality promotional content and captivating performances, announced today the debut of the first installment of its new music-driven, walkthrough series entitled Nighttime Stories: A Doomed Village this January.

A truly multidimensional experience that artfully combines all the best elements of live music, film and physical theater, the Nighttime Stories series is unified under the overall intent to inspire empathy and interconnection using a character-driven storytelling structure of folktales to highlight the universality of our limitations and experiences as human beings.

The series' first installment, A Doomed Village is a narrative experience where audiences are guided by the story's main character through a linear, surreal parallel reality to investigate conspiracies of murder and corruption happening in his village, Mount Tumoe. Inspired by theme park dark rides, the experience integrates sound design, special effects lighting, detailed set design, and live action storytelling. "I've always wanted to mix film and theater," said lead actor Tom Koch, who plays the story's main character and sole live performer. Theatrical performance, film and original score seamlessly blend as Koch interacts with projected characters and filmed memory sequences throughout the entire, 20-minute walkthrough experience. Audiences and the main character will be confined to narrow passages and a cramped isolated cabin space, meant to depict how life itself has limitations, many of which are self-imposed and exaggerated by our own minds.

A Doomed Village opens Saturday, January 14, with nightly shows through January 21 and a special matinee performance on January 22 (various time slots). All shows will be held at Gene Frankel Theater in NoHo, NYC. Designed to be accessible to students, travelers and New Yorkers on a budget, tickets are priced at $20 each. The experience is open to children ages 13 and up due to darkness, thrilling concepts and special effects. Tickets are available for purchase at fireonthemoon.co.

The show was created and produced by Executive Producer, Astrid Lark-Peterson, who is also the Founder and CEO of Fire on the Moon. "The Fire on the Moon project was born from a desire to attempt the seemingly impossible: empower musicians to sustainably self-produce their own unique shows that intrigue and allow audiences to see the creative concepts and stories embedded in their music come to life in an emotionally impactful and memorable way," said Peterson.

The creative collaborators of A Doomed Village include director Nicolle Márquez, composer Drew Storcks, scenic designer Nino Amari, lighting designer Reid Sullivan, and media production studio Nodderly as sound design partner. The soundtrack was created by Peterson herself and producer Nick LaFalce.

"A Doomed Village is an offering, an amulet, a time capsule," said director Nicolle Marquez. "We are celebrating the magic of storytelling, aiming to contribute to greater collective awareness of the human condition and trigger visceral responses that mirror the social imprint of this day and age. Whether you're a fan of the performing arts or are looking for a truly one-of-a-kind experience to immerse yourself in, this show is the one for you."

The Gene Frankel Theater is located at 24 Bond St in New York. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here. For more information about Fire on the Moon or to learn more about how you can be the next musician collaboration, visit here.