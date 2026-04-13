Final Girls Theater Company To Make NYC Debut With IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR: THE VIBRATOR PLAY)

Final Girls Theater Company will present its debut production, IN THE NEXT ROOM (OR: THE VIBRATOR PLAY) by Sarah Ruhl, with performances scheduled at Vino Theater, located at 274 Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn. The production, directed by Brooke Hall, will feature an all-female cast.

Performances will begin with an opening matinee on April 25 at 1 p.m., followed by evening performances on April 26, 27, and 28 at 7:30 p.m. The production will run approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are priced at $20 in advance and $30 at the door. The venue opens 30 minutes prior to each performance, and concessions and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The theater is accessible by stairs only.

Set at the end of the 19th century, the play follows Dr. Givings, a physician whose work centers on the use of a newly invented electric vibrator to treat women diagnosed with hysteria. As his patients and those around him begin to explore the effects of the treatment, the play examines shifting attitudes toward sexuality, gender, and autonomy.

CAST

The cast will include Chiara Aiello (Mrs. Givings), Maribelle Flint (Dr. Givings), Sammy Carlucci (Mr. Daldry), Kaitlyn Hipwell (Mrs. Givings), Gillian Mackay Brown (Leo Irving), Abby Martineck (Annie), Autumn Maynard (Elizabeth), and Mikey Mor (Mrs. Daldry). Chiara Aiello will perform the role of Mrs. Givings on April 25 and 27, with Kaitlyn Hipwell performing on April 26 and 28.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production will be directed by Brooke Hall, with Lydia Winter serving as assistant director and Gabi Benintendi as stage manager.

Final Girls Theater Company, founded in 2026, aims to create opportunities for women in theater through productions that center women artists both onstage and behind the scenes.