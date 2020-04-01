Feinstein's/54 Below Will Remain Closed Through May 12
Feinstein's/54 Below, which had previously announced that performances would be canceled through April 8, has now announced that the venue will remain closed through May 12. Artists are being rescheduled and ticket information is on the website for refunds.
In the meantime, Feinstein's/54 Below continues to present #54BelowatHome, a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists. #54BelowatHome features shows from the Feinstein's/54 Below archives, which will be streamed as one-time only events on YouTube at a scheduled date and time. In addition, the schedule will also include a number of live sets from artists whose shows have been postponed, as well as upcoming acts, offering previews of their shows via Facebook Live. These sets will be streamed from homes or other safe spaces.
For the streaming schedule, visit www.54below.com/54BelowatHome.
