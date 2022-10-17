Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 17, 2022  
Fat Joe To Engage in Unguarded Conversation with Stephen A. Smith to Dissect His Memoir, The Book of Jose

Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe announced that he will be sitting down with renowned journalist Stephen A. Smith for an unguarded conversation to dissect his memoir at The Apollo, this program is part of "The Next Movement", Apollo's Fall 2022 season.

In Conversation: Fat Joe will be live and in-person on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:30PM EST. Tickets, which include a copy of The Book of Jose, are on sale now at www.ApolloTheater.org.

The conversation will coincide with the release of Joe's memoir from Roc Lit 101, an imprint of the Random House Group. The memoir explores Joe's challenging upbringing and give readers an unprecedented look into his ascent to stardom, while candidly reckoning with the costs and rewards of that life.

Raised in the South Bronx, Joe came of age during dark times of drugs, violence, and abandonment. He navigated a difficult childhood by finding solace in the art of lyricism. His ambition and vision for his life led him down a path to breakthrough trauma and achieve success against all odds. His memoir, written in his own words, depicts the ins and outs of survival in warlike conditions, life-and-death choices, friends lost and mourned, as well as the glittering lives created from the ruins.

In Conversation: Fat Joe will be at the Apollo's Historic Theater (253 W 125th St, New York, NY, NY 10027) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:30PM EST. Tickets for In Conversation: Fat Joe start at $40, which includes a copy of The Book Jose. To purchase tickets to the conversation and all other events, visit www.ApolloTheater.org.



