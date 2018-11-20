Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino and More Complete Cast of RUBEN & CLAY Christmas Show

When Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken join forces for Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show (aka "Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show"), the monumental, one-of-a-kind Holiday spectacular Broadway show, they will be joined on stage by Farah Alvin, Ken Arpino, Julian Diaz-Granados, La'Nette Wallace, and Khaila Wilcoxon it was announced today.



Written by Ken Arpino and Jesse Joyce, Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show will be directed by Jonathan Tessero, with musical staging by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Ben Cohn. The design team includes Rob Bissinger (scenic), Paul Miller (lighting), James Brown III (costume), Bruce Landon Yauger (sound), andJason Lee Courson (projection design).



Audiences will see Ruben and Clay journey through a fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay's magnetic stage presence. "American Idol's" fan favorite odd couple will give fans the reunion they have been asking for when the duo takes to the stage for this limited engagement holiday event. The extravaganza marks the first time Ruben and Clay have performed together on a national stage since their dramatic finale in 2003. In true holiday spirit, the duo also aims to give back with a portion of the proceeds benefiting theNational Inclusion Project, one of the leading voices for the inclusion of children with disabilities.



Ruben and Clay are thrilled to reunite on Broadway 15 years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's "American Idol." Both plucked from the relative obscurity of their hometowns in the South, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel "Idol" to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing it's place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history. Over 38 million viewers tuned in to hear the results of more than 124 million votes cast during their finale making it the most watched "Idol" episode in history and the highest rated regularly scheduled, live, non-sporting television episode of the 21st century. Combined they have recorded twelve albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

