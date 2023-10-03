Faith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book Shop

On October 16th at 7:30 pm, The Drama Book Shop will host "Here's to the Ladies" a talk back and book signing with Eddie Shapiro.

In "Here's to the Ladies," the highly anticipated follow-up book to the acclaimed "Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater," esteemed theatre journalist Eddie Shapiro will engage in intimate, career-encompassing conversations with some of Broadway's brightest stars.

Distinguished guests for the evening will include Tony Award winners Faith Prince and Tonya Pinkins, as well as Tony Award nominees Kerry Butler and Mary Beth Peil. This unique event promises an insider's perspective on the world of Broadway and a glimpse into the remarkable journeys of these remarkable leading ladies.

Eddie Shapiro's deep-rooted passion for musical theatre, nurtured by singing along to cast albums throughout his life, has led to a prolific career as the author of multiple books, including "Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater." He has also contributed hundreds of articles to magazines, all with titles that are concise and sensible, unlike his books. Eddie Shapiro resides in both New York City and Los Angeles.

To secure your spot, make a reservation Click Here. Please remember that entry requires the purchase of "Here's to the Ladies" ($39.95), and upon your arrival, our friendly team will assist you at the register, ensuring you receive your copy of "Here's to the Ladies" and complete your admission process promptly. The welcoming of guests will commence at 7:15 pm.

For inquiries or additional information, kindly contact us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.