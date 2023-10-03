Faith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book Shop

Esteemed theatre journalist Eddie Shapiro will engage in intimate, career-encompassing conversations with some of Broadway's brightest stars.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 3 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Faith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book Shop

Faith Prince, Tonya Pinkins, Kerry Butler, And Mary Beth Peil Join HERE'S TO THE LADIES Event At The Drama Book Shop

On October 16th at 7:30 pm, The Drama Book Shop will host "Here's to the Ladies" a talk back and book signing with Eddie Shapiro.

In "Here's to the Ladies," the highly anticipated follow-up book to the acclaimed "Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater," esteemed theatre journalist Eddie Shapiro will engage in intimate, career-encompassing conversations with some of Broadway's brightest stars.

Distinguished guests for the evening will include Tony Award winners Faith Prince and Tonya Pinkins, as well as Tony Award nominees Kerry Butler and Mary Beth Peil. This unique event promises an insider's perspective on the world of Broadway and a glimpse into the remarkable journeys of these remarkable leading ladies.

Eddie Shapiro's deep-rooted passion for musical theatre, nurtured by singing along to cast albums throughout his life, has led to a prolific career as the author of multiple books, including "Nothing Like a Dame: Conversations with the Great Women of Musical Theater." He has also contributed hundreds of articles to magazines, all with titles that are concise and sensible, unlike his books. Eddie Shapiro resides in both New York City and Los Angeles.

To secure your spot, make a reservation Click Here. Please remember that entry requires the purchase of "Here's to the Ladies" ($39.95), and upon your arrival, our friendly team will assist you at the register, ensuring you receive your copy of "Here's to the Ladies" and complete your admission process promptly. The welcoming of guests will commence at 7:15 pm.

For inquiries or additional information, kindly contact us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opens tonight at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Read the reviews!

2
Video: The Cast of HARMONY Performs Stars in the Night and Where You Go Photo
Video: The Cast of HARMONY Performs 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'

Rehearsals have begun for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. Watch 'Stars in the Night' and 'Where You Go'!

3
Make Sure Your Phone Doesnt Interrupt A Matinee During October 4th Emergency Alert Test Photo
Make Sure Your Phone Doesn't Interrupt A Matinee During October 4th Emergency Alert Test

If you're attending a matinee tomorrow, you'll need to take some extra steps to make sure your phone doesn't interrupt the performance. Even if your phone is set to vibrate and do not disturb, it will still loudly beep unless you take additional steps.

4
Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! Photo
Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE!

See Emmy and Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings, Dear Evan Hansen) and Tony Award winner Alex Boniello's (Ghosts, Dear Evan Hansen) hit fundraising web series game show Broadway Jackbox returns. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and MoreAndrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and More
HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American FoundationHERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed MusicalsTa-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSVideo: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You