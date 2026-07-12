FUTURE TENSE Returns To Under St. Marks Presented By Frigid Nightcap

FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's monthly late-night variety show, returns to Under St. Marks on Friday, July 31 with FUTURE TENSE, a genre-colliding evening of comedy, drag, burlesque, theater, performance art, and late-night chaos.

This month's theme takes on the culture war over America's past, present, and future: the past being weaponized, the present barely holding together, and the future very much in dispute. Rejecting authoritarian nostalgia, billionaire futures, empire worship, and the myth that history only moves in one direction, FUTURE TENSE asks what happens when artists stop worshipping the past and start imagining a future that is collective, liberated, unruly, and actually worth living in.

'The future feels tense because it is being fought over,' says producer and host Edward Gibbons-Brown. 'This edition of Nightcap is about taking all that anxiety, dread, rage, hope, and weirdness and turning it into a live room. Not a lecture. Not a panel. A strange, funny, sweaty, politically alive variety show in an East Village basement.'

The July 31 lineup features:

Nicolas Lore - 'Luxury Gay Space Communism'

A Star Trek-inspired draglesque vision of the future where scarcity is obsolete, queerness is thriving, and humanity has finally considered the radical possibility of getting its act together.

Ethereal Sacrilege - 'Reasonable Reality (Nonsense)'

A darkly theatrical collision of horror, camp, satire, and queer ritual that asks who gets to define what is 'normal' - and whose futures are allowed to exist outside the boxes built for them.

Annie Smokely - 'E.atin' B.ig T.ime'

A high-energy burlesque rebellion against scarcity, exclusion, and the people hoarding the whole table. Government cruelty meets country-rock chaos, with 'eat the rich' energy for dessert.

The evening will also include a new original performance from The Strange Girlzz, Nightcap's resident agents of theatrical disruption, plus Nightcap OpenStage, a community-driven segment featuring wild-card artists chosen via random lottery.

Founded and produced by Edward Gibbons-Brown, FRIGID Nightcap is a monthly late-night variety show at Under St. Marks that brings together artists from across NYC's performance scenes for a true variety format: comedy, drag, burlesque, music, theater, magic, clown, audience games, experimental performance, and whatever else refuses to behave. The show has become a recurring home for queer, experimental, and downtown artists looking to collide across disciplines in front of an adventurous late-night audience.

FRIGID Nightcap: FUTURE TENSE plays Friday, July 31 at Under St. Marks, located at 94 St. Marks Place in the East Village. Tickets are available at bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix.

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