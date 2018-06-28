FROZEN Star Jelani Alladin Responds to Racist Troll in New Instagram Post

This evening, Frozen star Jelani Alladin clapped back at a racist Instagram troll who had invaded his comments to criticize the casting of Kristoff as a person of color and hurled racial epithets at the talented actor in hate-filled rants.

Alladin responded to the offensive comments in a follow-up posting. In his response he praised the multicultural casting of the show, while inviting the user in question to pay a visit to the Broadway production, suggesting that they might benefit from its lessons.

He writes:

"Despite how hard you may try to bring me down, it is simply impossible. I am sorry you cant seem to understand that Frozen is an imaginary world, yes rooted in Scandinavian influences, but alas it is not historically accurate or real in any sense. I challenge you to find me a talking snowman, or a woman that can shoot ice out of her hands. You are the exact person our show is meant for. I will happily purchase you a ticket to come see for yourself the beautiful rainbow of color and cultures on our stage and come to understand that it does nothing to the spirit of the characters. Every actor in this play, especially myself is dedicated to bringing to life, again imaginary characters, the best way we can. I will not apologize for my black skin, for my casting, for the bravery of Disney Theatricals hiring multiple people of color to fill the AGAIN imaginary world of Arrendelle. I feel sorry for you, because whether you like it or not, my casting, my existence, my artistry is the future of America, the future of theatre, the future of the world. And those who aren't on board, that just becomes a personal issue that you need to search yourself on. So thank you for blowing up my instagram today with these comments of hate and bigotry as it will only make my beacon of light shine brighter in @frozenbroadway tonight!"

See his full Instagram post here. (Content warning: Racial slurs)

Jelani Alladin makes his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Disney Theatrical's new stage production of the animated hit film Frozen. The musical tells the story of Princess Anna, who sets off on a journey alongside rugged iceman Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a naive snowman named Olaf to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

