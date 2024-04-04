FROM THE HORSE'S MOUTH Celebrates 25 Years This Month At New York Public Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From The Horse's Mouth, the multi-disciplinary dance/theater production acknowledged for its meaningful storytelling and exceptional dancing, will be celebrated for its 25th year showcasing the "Heart and History of Dance."

Hosted by the Jerome Robbins Dance Division of the Library for the Performing Arts, 25 Years of Dancing and Telling Tales will take place on Monday, April 22 at 6pm. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Registration is advised: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2024/04/22/horses-mouth-25-years-dancing-and-telling-tales

This special 25th Anniversary celebration will feature artists, friends and NYPL luminaries, and include a screening of selections from the From the Horse's Mouth documentary made during the 1998 premiere performances at The Joyce Theater (Soho). The film offers a microcosm of the New York dance scene of the 1990's.

Created by Tina Croll & Jamie Cunningham 25 years ago, From the Horse's Mouth has combined dance and theater to tell stories of dancers and dancing, with each chapter serving as a unique and special "one-time only" legacy-based theatrical event. The productions have received standing ovations and rave reviews across the United States and Canada for its captivating story-telling and exceptional dancing.

From the Horse's Mouth has been presented in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Honolulu, Minneapolis, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, and Toronto, as well as Jacob's Pillow and the American Dance Festival. Over 1,000 dancers, from ages 13 to 94, have participated, including Deborah Jowitt, Mary Anthony, Brenda Bufalino, Roxane Butterfly, Jane Comfort, Grover Dale, Gemze de Lappe, Carmen De Lavallade, David Dorfman, Viola Farber, Kwikstep & Rokafella, Carol Lawrence, Yvonne Rainer, Gus Solomons jr and Martine van Hamel.