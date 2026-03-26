FROM ROOTS TO ARTS Program Celebrated At City Hall With NYCHA Artist-in-Residence Showcase

New York City officials gathered at City Hall to mark the culmination of From Roots to Arts: Celebrating NYCHA’s Cultural Heritage, a 20-month artist-in-residence program developed in partnership with the New York City Housing Authority and community organizations. The initiative embedded artists within public housing communities across all five boroughs to create collaborative, site-specific works shaped by resident input.

The program featured five selected artists working in residence at NYCHA campuses: Dominique Robinson at Bronx River Houses in the Bronx, Corey Harrison at King Towers in Manhattan, Crystal Clarity at Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn, Tamra Cosby at Astoria Houses in Queens, and Tina Thompson-Pope at Richmond Terrace Houses on Staten Island. Each artist developed projects in collaboration with residents, resulting in installations and performances reflecting the culture and identity of each community.

The culmination event included presentations of the artists’ work, as well as a dance performance by Thompson-Pope. A short documentary film documenting the residency process across all five sites also premiered at City Hall, capturing workshops, performances, and community engagement throughout the program.

Launched in 2024 by the Public Design Commission and the Public Housing Community Fund, the program was developed in partnership with the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development’s Cornerstone Program. Residents played a central role in shaping the initiative, contributing to artist selection, programming direction, and the creative focus of each residency.

Across the 20-month period, thousands of NYCHA residents participated in weekly arts programming, with projects spanning disciplines including dance, music, spoken word, painting, performance, and digital media. The resulting works will remain as lasting public assets within each development, reflecting the stories and creative voices of the communities involved.

The program is part of NYCHA’s Connected Communities initiative, which focuses on expanding access to arts and culture through public-private partnerships and community-led design.